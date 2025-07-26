New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. talked about the suspension of 12-year-old Marco Roco. The junior player was penalized for an incident on July 16, when he flipped a bat while celebrating his home run. The official called it "unsportsmanlike conduct.”

The New Jersey Superior Court made the arbitrary and capricious decision on Thursday to suspend Roco. MLB stars came out to support him.

"You’re going to suspend a kid for having fun? Crazy," Chisholm said, via the New York Post.

Chisholm added that the decision was “ridiculous.”

Max Scherzer also took Roco’s side and shared his opinion.

"If it’s a game-changing homer, it’s fine," Scherzer said. "It’s a human reaction, and it’s good for the game, just like a pitcher doing a fist pump after a big strikeout.”

Jazz Chisholm has had a powerful 2025 season

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

This season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a .251 batting average with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs. His OPS is above .840 and a weighted on-base average of .365 through 66 games.

He admitted in June that he is only playing at "70%," and explained that his strategy was to avoid injury.

"I’ve heard that all my life, to tone down the way I play,” Chisholm said, via FOX Sports. “It’s electric, but you can be electric and controlled at the same time."

The charisma was evident in his gameplay with control, and Chisholm earned a place in the All-Star Game. He also received an invitation to participate in the Home Run Derby in Atlanta, where he showcased his vibrant energy.

Meanwhile, the Yankees won 4-2 against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, marking their first series victory at Truist Park since 2021. Chisholm delivered a key RBI double in the seventh inning, which extended New York's lead to 4-1.

He has demonstrated that he is a reliable offensive player and an elite performer in clutch situations.

