Nicky Lopez and Sydney Lamberty are all set to tie the knot. The couple have been together for six years and fans are really excited to see the couple on their big day.

Lamberty is a self-employed graphic designer and also a travel nurse. She is active on Instagram as she posts pictures regularly. A few days ago, she posted some pictures with her friends in Miami on Instagram.

Added to the same Sydney Lamberty posted a reel on August 28 to her Instagram feed featuring her wedding dress where she wrote the caption:

"We decided to change our wedding date 2 months out."

Everything is set other than the final wedding date and the place, which is yet to be announced.

From Lamberty's latest Instagram story, the couple were enjoying a date before the match against the Miami Marlins.

A quick look at Nicky Lopez and Sydney Lamberty's engagement

Nicky Lopez is a baseball shortstop for the Atlanta Braves in the MLB. His fiancee is a huge baseball fan, and fans often see her cheering her boyfriend on the field. The couple played a lot of sports during their time at Creighton University.

In August 2021, Lopez and Lamberty got engaged, as he posted the news on Instagram. He proposed in Chicago's Milton Lee Olive Park.

Lopez posted three pictures with his fiance, one in the proposal pose, the second one showing the couple sharing a kiss, and the final one with a close-up of their precious engagement ring.