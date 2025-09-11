Taijuan Walker's wife Heather rocks sleek black double-breasted coat and mini-bag combo in New York before stepping into a glamorous party scene

Since making his big league debut in August 2013, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has enjoyed stints for some of the biggest franchises in the majors, such as the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, who he currently plays for.Through his journey, his better half, Heather Restrepo, has been a constant source of support for Walker. Along with being a baseball wife and full-time mom of two, Restrepo is also a lifestyle blogger, often showcasing her refined fashion sense via social media. On Thursday, Heather took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from a recent trip to New York City, sporting a sleek black double-breasted coat, paired with matching pants. A black leather mini-bag completed the monochrome outfit. The images Restrepo posted also gave fans a sneak-peek into her itinerary in the Big Apple. First, she headed to a show hosted by popular fashion brand Proenza Schouler, before heading to a party with a group of friends.&quot;Work hard, laugh harder, shine hardest 💫&quot; Heather Restrepo captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot much is known about when and how Taijuan Walker and Heather Restrepo first met, as the couple have preferred to keep those details away from the public eye. Per sources, the couple tied the knot in December 2016. Shortly after, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a son named Zayden, in July 2017. Their second child, also a son, whom they named Zoren, arrived in November 2020. Taijuan Walker's wife, Heather, is set to open her very own restaurant in Scottsdale this winterEarlier this year, All-Star Taijuan Walker's better half, Heather Restrepo, announced that a plan to open her very own-restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, was in the works. Named &quot;Depwah&quot;, which is a Vietnamese phrase that translates to &quot;so beautiful&quot;, Heather's restaurant is set to offer guests a soulful Vietnamese-French fine dining exeprience. In late July, Heather Restrepo took to Instagram to reveal her vision behind her ambitious new project.&quot;DEPWAH is my soul’s fusion of Vietnamese roots and French elegance—two cultures rich in depth, texture, and ceremony. It’s a space born from intuition, built with intention, and designed to feed more than appetite. Every detail, from the muted greens to the flicker of late-night light, is about presence. Romance. Ritual. And release.&quot; Heather posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the restaurant's official Instagram page, the establishment is set to open it's doors this winter.