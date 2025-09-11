  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Taijuan Walker's wife Heather rocks sleek black double-breasted coat and mini-bag combo in New York before stepping into a glamorous party scene

Taijuan Walker's wife Heather rocks sleek black double-breasted coat and mini-bag combo in New York before stepping into a glamorous party scene

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 11, 2025 23:48 GMT
Taijuan Walker (L), Heather Restrepo Walker (R) (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@heatherrestrepo1)
Taijuan Walker (L), Heather Restrepo Walker (R) (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@heatherrestrepo1)

Since making his big league debut in August 2013, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has enjoyed stints for some of the biggest franchises in the majors, such as the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, who he currently plays for.

Ad

Through his journey, his better half, Heather Restrepo, has been a constant source of support for Walker. Along with being a baseball wife and full-time mom of two, Restrepo is also a lifestyle blogger, often showcasing her refined fashion sense via social media.

On Thursday, Heather took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from a recent trip to New York City, sporting a sleek black double-breasted coat, paired with matching pants. A black leather mini-bag completed the monochrome outfit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The images Restrepo posted also gave fans a sneak-peek into her itinerary in the Big Apple. First, she headed to a show hosted by popular fashion brand Proenza Schouler, before heading to a party with a group of friends.

"Work hard, laugh harder, shine hardest 💫" Heather Restrepo captioned her Instagram post
Ad

Not much is known about when and how Taijuan Walker and Heather Restrepo first met, as the couple have preferred to keep those details away from the public eye. Per sources, the couple tied the knot in December 2016.

Shortly after, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a son named Zayden, in July 2017. Their second child, also a son, whom they named Zoren, arrived in November 2020.

Taijuan Walker's wife, Heather, is set to open her very own restaurant in Scottsdale this winter

Earlier this year, All-Star Taijuan Walker's better half, Heather Restrepo, announced that a plan to open her very own-restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, was in the works.

Ad

Named "Depwah", which is a Vietnamese phrase that translates to "so beautiful", Heather's restaurant is set to offer guests a soulful Vietnamese-French fine dining exeprience.

In late July, Heather Restrepo took to Instagram to reveal her vision behind her ambitious new project.

"DEPWAH is my soul’s fusion of Vietnamese roots and French elegance—two cultures rich in depth, texture, and ceremony. It’s a space born from intuition, built with intention, and designed to feed more than appetite. Every detail, from the muted greens to the flicker of late-night light, is about presence. Romance. Ritual. And release." Heather posted
Ad

According to the restaurant's official Instagram page, the establishment is set to open it's doors this winter.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications