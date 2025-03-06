Takashi Murakami x MLB Limited Edition Tokyo Series Dodgers & Cubs Collection: Where to buy, price & everything you need to know

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are set to kick off the 2025 MLB season with the Tokyo Series. The Dodgers and Cubs have Japanese players on the roster, and each team will send a Japanese ace to the mound.

Ad

Takashi Murakami and the league teamed up with Fanatics and Complex to produce a limited edition Tokyo Series collection, which will be released on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The limited edition merchandise can be purchased at Fanatics or the MLB Shop, and this will only be available for a short period. This collection features custom jerseys and apparel of the Dodgers and the Cubs.

Murakami is known for using vibrant colors and playful designs, transforming the traditional look of MLB jerseys. The cost of a new custom jersey is expected to be $250.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will play on Mar. 18 and 19 in the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Some exhibition games will be played between the MLB teams and some of the top teams from the Japanese league.

Ad

MLB, Dodgers join forces with Demon Slayer ahead of Tokyo Series

The MLB announced a partnership with Demon Slayer on Wednesday. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has produced a short anime film to excite fans about the series and show how important baseball is in Japan.

"It's finally time for MLB Tokyo Series," the voice in the video said (translated from Japan). "Five Japanese players return to Japan as key players for two prolific teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. How are you feeling about Shohei Ohtani's upcoming season?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

There are five notable Japanese stars set to appear in this series, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga. The Tokyo Series is part of the 2025 World Tour as the MLB continues to expand to other parts of the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback