"Talk about being tone deaf" - Yankees sportscaster goes off on Juan Soto seemingly boasting about his $765M contract after All-Star snub

Coming off a spectacular June where he batted .322 with 11 home runs and 20 RBIs, Juan Soto's omission from the All-Star game left many surprised.

Seen by many as one of the most prestigious individual accolades a big leaguer can aim for, missing out on this year's mid-season classic brings Soto's streak of consecutive selections to an end. When asked about his feelings after he failed to make the roster for the NL, however, Soto talked about his unhappiness at missing out on the reported $100,000 bonus he would have gotten if he made the cut.

Sportscaster Michael Kay ripped the Dominican superstar on Thursday's "The Michael Kay Show," claiming Soto's repsonse was "tone deaf."

"Instead of saying, 'Yeah, I want to be amongst the best, I'd like to in Atlanta, I'd like to there with Pete [Alonso], Edwin [Diaz] and [Francisco] Lindor,' the perfect thing to say. Here is what Juan Soto said, 'I think there's a lot of money on the table if I make it.' Oh, goodness gracious, talk about being tone deaf," Kay said (Timestamp: 1:16).

"Come on, Juan. The last I looked, you're making a smidge under $47 million this season, and you're upset that you're not making the All-Star game because of an All-Star bonus you had in your contract? You know how bad that looks?"

There are numerous other bonuses included in Juan Soto's bumper contract

On top of the $46.8 million he is set to make this season, Juan Soto has already made $75 million this year as a signing bonus when he committed to his contract in the offseason.

Along with his salary, signing bonus and the aforementioned $100,000 All-Star bonus, there are several other bonuses included in Soto's bumper deal, for pretty much every baseball-related achievement one can think of, according to insider Ronald Blum.

His first NL MVP award wins him an additional $1.5 million, while finishing second in the voting would net him $350,000. Finishing anywhere between third and fifth would accrue a sum of $150,000.

Each Hank Aaron award, Gold Glove and All-MLB first or second team selection also comes with a $100,000 bonus, while there is an additional $50,000 on the table in case of a Silver Slugger award.

Apart from the extra money on offer, Soto also stays exclusively in luxury suites every time the Mets are on the road, and can request a maximum of four premium tickets for family members whenever the Mets are in action at Citi Field.

