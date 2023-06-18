In just his third season in the majors, pitcher Shane McClanahan is the frontrunner for the 2023 American League Cy Young Award.

The 26-year-old has developed faster than anyone expected since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2018 MLB draft. Within a few years, he has worked his way up to the starting rotation and has established himself as one of the game's elite pitchers.

During a recent episode of the BallFather podcast with Reggie Roberts, Tampa Bay Rays analyst JP Peterson went as far as to name McClanahan as the top pitcher in baseball in a Sportskeeda exclusive:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shane McClanahan makes $733,000…He's the best pitcher in baseball, Gerrit Cole makes $36 million," said Peterson

Peterson makes a valid point. Pitchers like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Gerrit Cole all earn in excess of $35 million a year and have failed to produce like McClanahan has this year.

MLB @MLB



(MLB x The race to 10 wins belongs to Shane McClanahan.(MLB x @loanDepot The race to 10 wins belongs to Shane McClanahan. 💪(MLB x @loanDepot) https://t.co/Q4lUrHDRhR

"The race to 10 wins belongs to Shane McClanahan. (MLB x @loanDepot)" - MLB

Because McClanahan is still on a rookie contract he is earning just over 700k per year. The lefty did receive a $2.23 million signing bonus when signing with the Rays out of the University of South Florida.

Led by McClanahan's powerful arm, the Rays pitching staff sits atop several categories. The team ranks first in the MLB in batting average against (.223) and runs allowed (272). They also rank second in hits (547), earned runs (257) and home runs allowed (70, tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates).

Shane McClanahan was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2022

Shane McClanahan throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field

McClanahan is proving to baseball fans everywhere that his 2021 and 2022 seasons were no fluke. The starter had a combined 22-14 record over those two seasons and finished with 3.43 and 2.54 ERAs, respectively.

"Shane McClanahan, Nasty 85mph Changeup." - Rob Friedman

This year, McClanahan has been nothing short of spectacular on the mound. He currently leads the league with 11 wins and ERA of 2.12 after 15 starts. He is holding opposing hitters to a .202 average and is averaging well over a strikeout per inning.

The Rays offense has been the talk of the town but people forget how dominant McClanahan has been over the previous three months. The young pitcher is shoo-in for his second All-Star appearance this year and is working hard to secure his first-ever Cy Young Award.

Poll : 0 votes