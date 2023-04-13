The Tampa Bay Rays tied the MLB record of 13 straight victories to open a season, rallying to defeat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

With their scorching start, the Rays tied the modern-day MLB record of 13 consecutive wins to start a season. They now share the mark with the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game that it feels "pretty amazing," saying:

"Congrats to all of our guys, and glad we did it at home, because we've had tremendous fan support this entire homestand."

The Rays now head to Canada to take on the Toronto Blue Jays as they seek to set a major league record with a 14th consecutive victory to start the 2023 campaign.

Cash told reporters that the Tampa Bay Rays are excited about the historic winning streak:

"When you do something like that, you are playing really well. There's not one part of our game that we don't feel good about."

While Rays fans rejoiced in their hot start, much of the rest of the MLB community remains unconvinced as none of the team's first four opponents — Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals and Red Sox — own a winning record. The quartet is a combined 14-36 through Thursday afternoon's games.

In spite of the low winning percentage of Tampa Bay's first four opponents — something the Rays have contributed to by sweeping all of them — the team's fans are puffing their chests out with pride.

The Rays trailed Boston 3-1 heading into the fifth inning, but exploded for seven runs in the frame to take a commanding advantage that they did not relinquish. Designated hitter Harold Ramirez delivered the big-blow with a bases-loaded double that scored three runs and gave the hosts an 8-3 edge.

Ramirez was asked about the Tampa Bay Rays' historic run by Bally Sports Florida, saying:

"I feel excited to be on this team. We have to continue playing hard."

Tampa Bay Rays still in running for the longest win streak of MLB's modern era

Wander Franco, left, Randy Arozarena, center,, and Manuel Margot of the Tampa Bay Rays run off the field after defeating the Boston Red Sox 9-3 on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Rays are halfway to tying the longest winning streak of MLB's modern era (since 1900). That record is held by the 1916 New York Giants, who won 26 in a row before moving to San Francisco 42 years later.

The 2017 Cleveland Indians — now Guardians — came close with a 22-game win streak in 2017, as did the 2002 "Moneyball" Oakland Athletics with their 20-game run that was immortalized in the movie starring Brad Pitt.

