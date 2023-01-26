The Tampa Bay Rays have signed left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs to a four-year, $31 million contract extension. The deal includes incentives and a $15 million club option for the 2027 season. He was set to hit free agency following the 2024 season.

Springs is coming off a season where he has moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation. It was a huge jump for someone who didn't pitch more than 45 innings in a single season up to that point.

In 2022, Springs pitched 135.1 innings and posted a career-best 2.46 ERA. His ability to transition into a starter was even more impressive. Extending Springs was a smart move by the organization.

It seems like the Rays have an infinite amount of quality pitchers in their organization. Their fans are happy with the extension. They were impressed by how he performed last season.

"Solid deal imo. Springs has settled in nicely to the rotation and deserves to be rewarded" one fan tweeted.

"Very good news!" another fan added.

Springs seemed to have figured it out in Tampa Bay. As a reliever with the Texas Rangers in 2019, he posted a 6.08 ERA. It got worse when he joined the Boston Red Sox the following season. Springs posted a career-high 7.08 ERA in 2020.

Tampa Bay Rays fans are ready for another solid season from Springs. He'll add to a starting rotation that has the potential to be good. The organization is expecting big things from Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow, and Zach Efflin next season.

Do the Tampa Bay Rays have enough to compete in the AL East?

The Rays play in arguably the toughest division in baseball, the American League East. Every season, they have to compete against the New York Yankees. They also have to deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles. Both are expected to make noise next season.

It's a tough division to win. Thankfully, the league added additional teams to the playoff format last year. The Rays were good enough to secure the last Wild Card spot in 2022. But they don't want to get into the playoffs by the hair on their chin. They want to dominate the division and win their first World Series title in franchise history.

It'll be interesting to see if the Tampa Bay Rays have enough talent to make it out of the AL East.

