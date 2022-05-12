"You got lucky"-Tampa Bay Rays position player gives up a towering home run to Mike Trout in Los Angeles Angels blowout win

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels picked up their 21st win of the season last night after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 12-0.

Mike Trout went three for four with two home runs and three runs batted in. Trout's first home run came in the second inning off Corey Kluber.

"Another day. Another Mike Trout Home Run. @Starting9" - @ Barstool Sports

The Angels busted open an 8-0 lead when Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Brett Phillips came into the game to pitch. Phillips is a position player and has been used numerous times by the Rays in lopsided contests. Phillips came into the game and had to face Mike Trout, and things went about as well as expected.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ MIKE TROUT HOME RUN OFF OF BRETT PHILLIPS SOMETIMES LIFE IS NOT FAIR MIKE TROUT HOME RUN OFF OF BRETT PHILLIPS SOMETIMES LIFE IS NOT FAIR https://t.co/c2q2OxXxh3

"MIKE TROUT HOME RUN OFF OF BRETT PHILLIPS SOMETIMES LIFE IS NOT FAIR" - @ Talkin' Baseball

This had to have been the easiest home run that Trout has ever hit in his career, just a lobbed ball right down the middle. After the game, Brett Phillips took to Twitter with a hilarious tweet toward Trout.

"You got lucky @MikeTrout" - @ Maverick Phillips

Shortly after, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who bats solely from the right side of the plate, came up to the plate and decided to bat left-handed because position player Brett Phillips was on the mound.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Anthony Rendon decided to hit lefty vs Brett Phillips... and he went yard!!



(via No way 🤣Anthony Rendon decided to hit lefty vs Brett Phillips... and he went yard!!(via @MLB No way 🤣Anthony Rendon decided to hit lefty vs Brett Phillips... and he went yard!!(via @MLB) https://t.co/7eFPmqoDTA

"No way. Anthony Rendon decided to hit lefty vs. Brett Phillips... and he went yard!!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Rendon did the unimaginable and belted a home run from the left-side of the plate.

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels win 12-0 on historic night for Reid Detmers

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers was the starting pitcher for the Angels and made history by throwing a no-hitter. This was Detmer’s 11th start of his career, and he became the youngest to throw a no-hitter since Anibal Sanchez in 2006.

Maury Brown @BizballMaury The final out of Reid Detmer’s complete game no-hitter. The final out of Reid Detmer’s complete game no-hitter. https://t.co/gjVtmmmYvP

"The final out of Reid Detmer's complete game no-hitter." - @ Maury Brown

Below are the full highlights of Detmer's masterpiece against Tampa.

Overall, this was truly a historic night for the Los Angeles Angels, and they have now improved their record to 21-11.

What's on Tap?

The Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays wrap up their series later today with Shohei Ohtani starting for the Angels and Shance McClanahan starting for Tampa. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt