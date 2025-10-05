  • home icon
  • 'Tanner Scott may not see the mound again' - Fans go wild as Japanese rookie emerges as Dodgers closer with first career save in NLDS Game 1

'Tanner Scott may not see the mound again' - Fans go wild as Japanese rookie emerges as Dodgers closer with first career save in NLDS Game 1

By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Oct 05, 2025 07:02 GMT
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One - Source: Getty
Fans go wild as Japanese rookie emerges as Dodgers closer with first career save in NLDS Game 1 - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers have found a new role for rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki after the Japanese hurler was asked to pitch in relief in the NLDS Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Sasaki, who had a tough start to his Dodgers tenure, spending most of his time on the injured list and in the minors, headed into the series opener with just 10 starts under his belt.

However, the rookie delivered a spotless performance, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his first outing from the bullpen for the Dodgers.

Dodgers fans reacted to Sasaki earning the save on his first postseason start as a reliever.

"Poor Tanner Scott!!! May not see the mound again this year after what just happened. What a shame!!!"
"He said in the interview after the game he didn’t have his stuff going today but forced his will in the zone."
"Slow heartbeat. Doesn’t seem to get rattled. DThe odgers need a dawg in the bullpen again."
"11 pitches, 9 strikes. Sasaki looked unhittable, closing it out. If that’s the rookie’s baseline, LA’s bullpen just got scarier."
Roki Sasaki reflects on pitching out of bullpen as a long-term option for Dodgers

Sasaki made history after retiring second baseman Bryson Stott for the last out of the game as his compatriot Shohei Ohtani earned the win, making them only the second Japanese-born pitchers to earn a win and save in a postseason game.

“The difficulty of pitching in relief is, I’m sure in the regular season, just the way that I’m warming up, it takes a while to warm up,” Sasaki said. “In a playoff format, I think I’m able to do that because I do have the stamina as a starting pitcher.
"But over the course of a longer season, I don’t think it’s a sustainable way for me to prepare to pitch each postseason game as a reliever.”

Apart from Sasaki, the Dodgers are also planning to use starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw from the bullpen this postseason.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
