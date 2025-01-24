Tanner Scott's wife drops 4-word reaction to the All-Star pitcher's $72,000,000 Dodgers move

All-Star relief pitcher Tanner Scott's free agency concluded as the coveted reliever signed a four-year contract worth $72 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tanner Scott became the second pitcher to join the reigning World Series winners within a week after the Dodgers unveiled Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki on Wednesday. The NL West team introduced Scott at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

His wife, Maddie Scott, accompanied the pitcher to the ballpark with their son, Bo Alexander. Maddie shared a heartfelt post from the introductory event with a four-word message for the 2024 All-Star.

"Go dada Go Dodgers."

The post had pictures of the family of three at Dodger Stadium. Maddie also shared picture of the reliever in the Dodger Blue for the first time. The post also featured a picture of their son Bo Alexander in a Dodgers shirt with Scott's jersey number, 66, on the back.

Tanner Scott and Maddie reportedly started dating when the former was with the Baltimore Orioles. Tanner proposed to Maddie in July 2021, and the duo got married in November of that year.

In March 2023, the Scotts announced they were expecting the birth of their first child via an Instagram post and the duo welcomed a baby boy, Bo Alexander, in September.

Maddie shared an Instagram post to celebrate Bo's first birthday in September last year and also shared pictures of his adventures. The baby Scott accompanied his mother to ballparks during the postseason last year when Tanner Scott was with the San Diego Padres and bowed out of the playoffs after defeat to his new team, the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Tanner Scott pens heartfelt birthday wish for wife before Dodgers introduction

Although Tanner Scott and the Padres were knocked out of the postseason by the Dodgers, the All-Star reliever impressed against the eventual World Series winners.

He kept the star-studded Dodgers lineup quiet, striking out seven batters. He struck out Shohei Ohtani four times, remaining scoreless in over 4 1/3 innings.

The newest addition to the Dodgers bullpen celebrated his wife's 26th birthday on Sunday with a heartfelt message.

"Happy Birthday to Bo & Otis’s Momma! We love you so much! Thank you for everything you do!" Tanner wrote in his Instagram post.

Tanner Scott will hope that the new chapter in LA brings more accolades, including a World Series ring for one of the most consistent closers in the game.

