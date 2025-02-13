Tanner Scott's wife Maddie drops 4-word reaction as All-Star pitcher's Dodgers journey begins

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott's wife Maddie took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, featuring her husband as he made his way to his first Spring Training session as a Dodger. In the photo, fellow outfielder Miguel Rojas has his arm around Scott, seemingly helping the new arrival settle into his new surroundings.

Tanner Scott is pictured in an all-black fit, while his teammate Miguel Rojas sported a white tee-shirt featuring basketball legend Kobe Bryant, along with matching white sneakers.

"1st day of school," Maddie Scott captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Maddie Scott's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@maddieeescott IG Stories)

Scott was one of the candidates shortlisted by Andrew Friedman and the rest of the Dodgers' front office, as they seemingly prioritized improving their pitching staff this winter. It is probably safe to say they managed to accomplish that goal, as the Dodgers also ended up securing the services of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki in addition to Scott.

Tanner Scott looks to hit the ground running in Dodger Blue

In 2024, Tanner Scott had a great campaign with the Miami Marlins and then the San Diego Padres. The 30-year-old finished the regular season with a 9-6 win/loss record, a 1.77 ERA and 84 total strikeouts, playing an important role in helping the Friars clinch a postseason berth, as they finished top of the NL Wild Card standings.

His season ultimately came to an end at the hands of his current team, however, as the Padres were sent packing in the NLDS by the LA Dodgers, who came back from 2-1 down to win the series 3-2.

In late January, the opportunity to sign with the LA Dodgers presented itself, and it proved to be an offer Scott could not refuse, despite having played for their bitter rivals only a few months prior. Ultimately, Scott agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal to take him to LA. Scott's acquisition further improves the Dodgers' bullpen, which has already shown its quality throughout the 2024 postseason.

