Tarik Skubal explains why he prefers facing Shohei Ohtani over Aaron Judge with game on the line

Tarik Skubal broke out last season, winning the American League Cy Young award and the triple crown. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have set themselves apart since the 2024 season.

Who would Skubal, arguably the best pitcher in baseball now, like to face with the game on the line? He faced the question during his appearance on Monday's episode of "The Movement."

"I would say Ohtani because he's left-handed," Skubal said (Timestamp: 9:48). "But that's a pick your poison situation. You don't want either of those guys in there."

Skubal has faced Judge in six games. He has struck him out seven times, giving up seven hits, of which two were homers. He has faced Ohtani only three times, twice against the Dodgers and once against the Angels. He has struck him out once while giving away a hit.

Tarik Skubal faced the question as he played the "This or That" game with Titus Hayes, the Service Center Manager at Shinola. The Tigers ace was at the retail company's factory to learn the craft of watchmaking.

In addition to the Ohtani vs Judge pick, Skubal answered many of his preferences, both related and unrelated to baseball.

Tarik Skubal gives his pick between Max Clark and Riley Greene

Max Clark, the Tigers' third pick in the 2023 MLB draft, has not yet debuted in the big leagues. However, Clark is widely popular, and his social media following dwarfs his big league colleagues in the Tigers organization.

Riley Green, the Tigers' fifth pick in the 2019 MLB draft, debuted in the big leagues in 2022 and garnered All-Star honors in 2024. The outfielder's 2025 season has been impressive, already hitting 19 homers. His personal best, in 2024, was 24.

In the "This or That" game, Skubal faced the question of picking between the two. Unlike the Ohtani vs Judge question, the 2024 AL Cy Young winner didn't hesitate to answer.

"Riley Green," Tarik Skubal said (Timestamp: 9:14). "Green is my current teammate too, so can't say anything bad about him."

As for pitching-related questions, Skubal picked the fastball over the changeup and the slider over the curveball. When asked what he prefers between receiving a roaring ovation at Comerica Park or silencing the Bronx fans at Yankee Stadium, Skubal picked the former.

He also revealed he prefers shutout games over striking out fifteen sluggers in six innings. Interestingly, Skubal disclosed that he doesn't mind giving up homers, particularly if they are solo. He hates giving up walks to opponents more.

