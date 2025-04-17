Tarik Skubal launches fan search for special package delivery

Detroit Tigers ace and reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal has a search party out to find a fan, mimicking the left-hander's action.
This comes after Skubal garnered attention following his impressive seven shutout innings, which saw him striking out nine and walking none against the Milwaukee Brewers.
On Wednesday night, when the Brewers and the Tigers met again, a fan was holding out a sign in the stands, hailing Skubal, saying:
“Hey Tarik! LEFTY POWER!”
The poster also featured photos of the child in action, mimicking Skubal’s own pitching motion, clearly inspired by the left-handed flamethrower. Skubal was seemingly impressed with the young lad as he asked his followers on social media to help him find the fan.
“Need some help finding out who this is so I can get a little package to this fan ⚾,” Skubal wrote in his post.
Tarik Skubal reveals his mindset when he's on the mound
Tarik Skubal has grown to become one of the best pitchers in MLB. His latest seven shutout inning start drew plenty of praise from all around the league. The left-hander solidified his case for another Cy Young by reducing his season ERA to 2.66 and a 2-2 record.
After the game on Tuesday, Skubal revealed the mindset he carries while on the mound.
“I care about every inning,” Skubal said. “I care about every inning getting zeros and getting our team back in ready to hit. I try not to let the score impact who I am. I'm pitching every game as if it's 0-0.”
Skubal's manager, AJ Hinch, spoke highly of his arsenal.
“It just makes him incredibly difficult to time up,” Hinch said. “I mean, the fastball alone, if he just threw all fastballs, he'd be hard to time up, but the fact that he can disrupt timing with the changeup. … It's an exceptional pitch for his arsenal, because it rounds it out to being a dominant type of arsenal.”
Skubal is looking forward to another good year in the majors. Skubal won several awards last season, including his first All-Star selection, Triple Crown and All-MLB First Team. He is in prime touch and the Tigers will likely make the most out of it.