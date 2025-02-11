Tarik Skubal reacts to Devin Booker's 3-word compliment on signed Phoenix Suns jersey

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal shared a snap to his Instagram story on Monday as he showed off a signed Devin Booker jersey. Upon close examination, it appears Booker also wrote a complimentary message to Skubal alongside his signature.
"For Skub: Much respect legend! #BELEGENDARY," Booker wrote.
Booker is having a strong season for the Phoenix Suns, averaging 26.4 points per game, along with 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds. Having been a consistent performer for the Suns since 2015, he became the franchise's all-time leading scorer earlier in February.
Despite Booker's best efforts, though, the Suns (26-26) are struggling, languishing in 10th place in the Western Conference.
Tarik Skubal expresses his honor for having won 2024 AL Cy Young award
Tarik Skubal enjoyed an exceptional 2024, finishing the regular season with an 18-4 record, a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts, helping the Detroit Tigers clinch a postseason berth in the process. For his superb performances every time he took to the mound, Skubal was awarded the 2024 AL Cy Young Award.
On Jan. 26 on Instagram, Skubal shared a snap of himself with his award, as he expressed his honor of having won the big prize.
"Honored to be chosen for this award. This is a product of a lot of hard work and help from family, friends, coaches, and teammates. Excited to get going again in a couple weeks! Go Tigs! 🐯" Skubal wrote.
Heading into the new season, Tigers fans will be hoping Skubal can carry on from where he left off last year and make it back-to-back Cy Young wins.
