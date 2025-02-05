Tarik Skubal reveals story of Scott Boras changing his mind about joining a rival agent

MLB player agent Scott Boras has a way of getting things done, which is why he's revered in the industry, representing some of the big names in baseball, including reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

On Tiger Territory on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers ace revealed how he first met Boras and how the agent convinced to sign with him over another rival agent. Skubal recalled his early college years and a breakout performance that put him on the radar of MLB scouts and agents.

"I had a couple more solid starts, and then Scott Boras himself, along with Champ and maybe Fik, came out to watch me pitch at UC Irvine since it was right down the road," Skubal said (18:21 onwards).

"I threw well again, my velocity was great, and I met with them after the game and the next day."

However, at the time, Skubal informed Boras that he had decided to go with a different agent. But Scott Boras wasn’t about to take no for an answer. Boras and his team flew down to Vegas, drove four and a half hours to meet Skubal again at his home for a four-hour meeting.

"They laid out every single number — draft history, arbitration figures, free agent contracts, deals they had done — everything," Skubal said. "The numbers weren’t even close compared to the agency I was going to go with. That was eye-opening.

"Beyond that, the fact that they flew out immediately and made that effort showed a lot of genuine interest. After sitting through that meeting, I realized how much they valued their clients, not just the superstars. That meeting changed my mind, and the rest is history. I’ve been with them ever since, and our relationship has only grown over time. It’s been a great experience."

The experience was legit for Tarik Skubal who went on to sign with Boras Corp and has stayed with them since then.

Tarik Skubal will need Scott Boras to land him the best deal two years from now

Coming off a triple crown campaign, Skubal is two years away from testing free agency. Scott Boras, like he has done with Blake Snell, Matt Chapman and Juan Soto this offseason, will be on top of his free agency so that he can get the ace the best deal on the market.

For this year, Skubal and the Tigers have agreed a $10.15 million contract, avoiding arbitration. He will be under team control for next year as well before he becomes a free agent.

By then, Skubal will be 30. If he continues with his extraordinary pitching form in 2025 and 2026 as well, he will be in line to sign a contract similar to or even better than Corbin Burnes' six-year, $210 million deal signed this offseason.

