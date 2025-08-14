"Taylor Swift gets it" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne agrees with $1.5B-worth pop icon's bold claim about male sports fans

Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes is in a relationship with Olivia Dunne. A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model and a former LSU Tigers Women's Gymnastics team member, Dunne is also a popular social media influencer and boasts around 5.4M Instagram followers.

Recently, Dunne used this social media platform to share her take on $1.5 billion-worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) pop icon Taylor Swift's bold claim about male sports fans. During an appearance on Jason Kelce's New Heights Show, Swift claimed that male sports fans wanted to see more of her.

Swift said:

"If there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

Dunne reposted a video with Swift's comments on her story and dropped a 3-word reaction to it. She said:

"SHE GETS IT🤣"

An image of Olivia Dunne's story [Image via Instagram - @livvydunne]

While Olivia Dunne drew plenty of attention with her reaction to Taylor Swift's comments, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, had a difficult outing the last time he was on the mound. On August 12th, Skenes played for the Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers but ended up losing. Skenes had an ERA of 9.00 with 4.0 innings pitched.

Paul Skenes girlfriend Olivia Dunne recently opened up on dealing with haters

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne's pursuits bring her plenty of fame but she also faces online hate and criticism. Recently, Dunne revealed how she deals with her haters and naysayers.

On July 17th, 2025, Dunne appeared on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon." During her appearance on the show, she revealed that she deals with online haters and naysayers by either ignoring them or blocking them.

Dunne said:

"I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account."

Further in her interview with McMahon, Dunne revealed that every time she achieves something in her life, there are people online who look to pull her down. She further added that this behavior from haters was funny because there's usually a breakthrough waiting to happen right after it.

