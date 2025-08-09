“Paul Skenes wants to win” - MLB insider shares insight on potential deal-breaker for pitcher's contract talks with Pirates

Ever since he made his big league debut in May of 2024, Paul Skenes has gone on to establish himself as one of the best starting pitchers in the majors. The kind of talent that any franchise could build their team around, the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to extend Paul Skenes' stay at PNC Park beyond the 2029 season, when he is scheduled to enter free agency.

However, as insider Jason Mackey explained on Friday's episode of "Post-Gazette - Pirates," the Bucs' efforts to hold on to Skenes may prove unsuccessful.

Explaining his argument, Mackey claimed a once-in-a-generation talent like Skenes would likely prefer moving to a team that gives him a good chance of winning titles year in, year out. The Pirates, unfortunately, are showing no signs of giving him that platform anytime soon. Mackey gave his take on the situation:

"If I'm Paul Skenes, I want to win, and maximize my money. I'm going to play chicken with the Pirates, and say 'put a team in front of me, and we'll talk, or I'm going to go somewhere else.'

"Either way, I'm going to win. I'm going to bet on myself. I can pitch well, I'm going to make a lot of money through arbitration. I could wind up on a winner. I'm going to have this record-setting payday, whatever. I don't see something working out here [between Paul Skenes and the Pirates]." (Timestamp: 5:46)

Paul Skenes pitches another gem as Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0

After winning the prestigious AL Rookie of the Year award for a superb debut season in 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has gone up another gear this season.

With a 1.94 ERA and 162 total strikeouts this season, Skenes is emerging as one of the leading candidates for the NL Cy Young award. Somehow, with those stats, Skenes has only a 7-8 record, which is a statement on the run support he is getting.

Skenes added another feather to his cap on Thursday, as the Pirates hosted the playoff-chasing Cincinnati Reds. Pitching six scoreless innings, Skenes struck out eight.

Skenes in action against the Cincinnati Reds - Source: Getty

On this occasion, the Bucs' hitters were able to provide some rare run support to their ace, racing out to a three-run lead in the first inning. Outstanding work from Skenes and relievers Cam Sanders, Ryan Borucki and Kyle Nicolas held the Reds scoreless, while the Pirates went on to add four more runs to secure a comfortable 7-0 win.

