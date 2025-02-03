Taylor Swift’s Grammys fashion choice sparks reaction from Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria

Global popstar Taylor Swift turned heads with her glamorous outfit on the red carpet of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards which haad Andrew McCutchen's wife Maria swooning over it. The award show, which honored the musical standouts from the previous year, took place at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

Swift arrived at the arena with a red gown that became the talk of the night. The global pop sensation opted for a shimmering red dress that featured a draped cowl neckline, a high slit adorned with delicate chain embellishments and a figure-hugging silhouette.

She paired the gown with ruby-red statement earrings and matching rings. The singer kept her signature blonde locks in soft curls. Of course, no Swift look would be complete without a signature red lip.

Her outfit caught the attention of Maria McCutchen, a friend of the popstar. She gave a nod to Swift's outfit choice with an exclamation mark:

"!!!"

Andrew McCutchen once reacted playfully to Maria and Taylor Swift's BFF goals

In June 2015, Taylor Swift, Maria and another of their friend, Meghan Swope, had a night out together. That was when the singer was on her World Tour, which brought her to Pittsburgh, the team Andrew McCutchen was playing for at the time.

The trio of friends met at Heinz Field. Maria took to X and spoke about the time they enjoyed together.

"Such a fun night! Taylor is AWESOME. @taylorswift13 @meghanswope," McCutchen tweeted.

Not long after Maria's tweet, her husband, replied, wanting to join the party involving Taylor Swift.

"So basically my wife @MariaHanslovan and @taylorswift13 are best friends now. Can I get in the #FriendsZone?!?," he tweeted.

On the baseball front, Andrew McCutchen continues to be a part of the Pirates setup, as he signed a one-year, $5 million, deal in December to extend his career in the majors. In 2024, the outfielder batted .232/.328/.411 with 20 home runs and 50 RBI.

