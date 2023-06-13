TCU vs Oral Roberts NCAA Men's College World Series 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

After defeating the Oregon Ducks on Sunday night, Oral Roberts punched their ticket to the NCAA's Men's College World Series for the first time since 1978. They will match up against TCU, who defeated Indiana St. in both Super Regionals games this past weekend.

It has been a long road to the College World Series for both teams and now they will need to regroup and refocus for the opening game of their double-elimination round which features four teams, Oral Roberts, TCU, Florida, and Virginia.

The game between Oral Roberts and TCU is set to be played on Friday, June 16 at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, at 2:00 pm EST. The second game of the first bracket between Florida and Virginia is set for 7:00 pm EST.

Oral Roberts is only the third #4 seed to reach Omaha, and while they are the betting underdog in their matchup against TCU, baseball's unpredictable nature makes it difficult to predict. According to DKsportsbook, Oral Roberts has the second-lowest odds of winning the championship at +2200, whereas TCU sits in the middle with +800.

Here's a closer look at the College World Series schedule for the matchup between Oral Roberts and TCU

As previously mentioned, the first match of the first bracket will see TCU and Oral Roberts play on Friday, June 16, at 2:00 pm EST. The winner of the game will move on to play the winner of the matchup between Florida and Virginia, which will be played at 7:00 pm EST on June 16 as well.

Game Team Team Time TV Channel 1 Oral Roberts TCU 2:00 pm EST ESPN 2 Florida Virginia 7:00 pm EST ESPN

The second leg of bracket one will be played on Sunday, June 18, however, the matchups are dependent on the results of the opening games. The winner of games one and two will play each other on the 18th, with the losers fighting to survive in the College World Series.

For those who are unfamiliar with the double-elimination format, teams will remain in the hunt for the title as long as they don't lose two games. Unlike March Madness, which is a single-elimination format, the double-elimination allows teams one loss.

For those who are unable to attend the games in person, they will be broadcast live on ESPN. Users of the streaming service Fubo will also be able to watch the action.

