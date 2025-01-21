Teoscar Hernández makes feelings clear on teaming up with Dodgers' $260,000,000 stars Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hyperactive in the free agent market this off-season, with the re-signing of Teoscar Hernández being one of their major moves of the winter. Meanwhile, the reigning World Series champions have also spent around $260 million on Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott to join their pitching staff on long-term deals.

Hernandez was initially signed by the LA Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million contract at the start of the 2024 season. The deal proved to be worth every penny as Hernández produced an All-Star campaign during the regular season and played a key role for his team in their Fall Classic triumph. The Dodgers re-signed him to a three-year, $66 million deal earlier this month.

On Monday, Hernández appeared as a guest on the "Dodgers Territory" podcast. He shared his excitement about returning to the Dodgers next season, especially as the club has added Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott over the past two months.

"Really excited to get to Spring Training and meet all my new teammates, knowing that we just won a World Series, and now our team is way better than it used to be," Hernández said. "It feels really good. Excited to go back to Spring Training to see what the 2025 season has for us."

The Dodgers are widely touted to be the first team to win consecutive World Series titles in more than two decades this year following the additions of Hernández, Snell, Sasaki and Scott to their star-studded roster.

They want to keep winning: Teoscar Hernández on Dodgers' aspirations

Teoscar Hernández was the winner of the 2024 Home Run Derby (Image Source: Imagn)

Teoscar Hernández said the LA Dodgers are intent on dominating the MLB for the next few years. He feels that the ambitions of the club are infectious for him as a player, and it inspires him to put in extra effort at improving his game.

"It makes me more excited and makes me work a little harder just to get ready, because when you see an organization that just won the World Series, it does not stop," Hernández said. "They're hungry. They want to win. They want to keep winning.

"And they're doing everything in their power to get all the players that they feel they need, just so the organization is better and better throughout the years," he added.

Hernández batted .272/.339/.501 for the Dodgers in the regular season with 33 home runs, 99 RBIs and an OPS+ of 137. He also contributed 15 hits for his team in the postseason, including three homers and 12 RBIs.

