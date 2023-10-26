Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2011. During that year, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games and are looking to avenge it.

The Rangers have home-field advantage, as the first two games take place at Globe Life Field. However, in the ALCS, they failed to win a game at home against the Houston Astros.

The team understands the importance of taking advantage of the home games and wants to see some energy for Game 1. Jung called on fans to be loud because fan energy can be a difference-maker in the postseason.

"Just bring the noise. I mean, the fans can be an element in the game. And you take all the hope you can get at this point," he said in an interview with Bally Sports Southwest.

Josh Jung does not want the Rangers' fans to hold anything back. This is the World Series, and it is do-or-die at this point. He does not want to see his season end with the Diamondbacks hoisting the trophy when it is all said and done.

This is the first time a World Series has occurred at Globe Life Field. The ballpark opened its doors in 2020, and it is one of the newer stadiums that has been built.

Josh Jung and the Rangers are looking to slug their way through the World Series

Josh Jung and the Rangers' offense have been slugging their way through the postseason, and they are looking to keep that up. Jung and the other standout rookie, Evan Carter, have an OPS over .900 in the postseason.

One player to monitor is ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia. He has been on a tear in the postseason, accounting for seven home runs. Five of those homers came in the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Pitching matchups have already been announced for Game 1, which takes place on Friday at 8:07 P.M. ET. Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball, and the D-backs will have Zac Gallen start.

Eovaldi has been dominant in the postseason so far. He holds a 4-0 record across 27 innings of work. Eovaldi wants to keep up this incredible run and give his squad an early lead in the series.

Meanwhile, Gallen has been roughed up a bit in the postseason. He will have his hands full with a red-hot Texas lineup.