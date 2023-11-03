One Texas Rangers fan made it his mission on Friday to get the World Series MVP Corey Seager's autograph. During the parade, he sprinted alongside Seager's truck to get his attention.

Afterward, the fan handed Seager a clothing item and a pen and got his signature. All the while, the kid was keeping up with the truck's pace, which was impressive.

It will certainly be a moment the young fan will never forget. It also shows good nature on Seager's part, as he could have denied the youngster an autograph and kept it moving.

After getting the autograph, the kid jumped up and down in excitement. This is what professional sports is all about.

"Yessah! Gotta take risks in life!" one fan posted.

"He will NEVER forget that! Awesome moment!" another fan posted.

Texas Rangers fans are in awe of the kid and his determination. Nothing was stopping him from getting Corey Seager's autograph.

You cannot blame the kid for wanting Seager's ink. He is one of the hottest players in the league right now.

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers do not plan on stopping

Not many people around the league saw the Texas Rangers winning it all this season, but Corey Seager did not care about that. Their 11-0 record on the road truly speaks to how determined they were to achieve their first World Series title.

After winning this one, they do not plan on stopping, but they will have some work to do in the offseason. The Rangers have more than a few pitchers that are now free agents.

Jordan Montgomery, Martin Perez, Jake Odorizzi, Aroldis Chapman, Will Smith, and Ian Kennedy are free agents. The team will also be without Jacob deGrom for the first half of the season as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery.

Max Scherzer is another question mark due to his health. He missed the final month of the season and had to be pulled from his latest start in the World Series.

However, this team has shown their ability to spend money in the offseason and attract stars. They could do the same thing this year by signing a top-rated starting pitcher.

Expect the Rangers to be tied to pitchers like Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, and Aaron Nola, who are all at the top in the free-agent market.