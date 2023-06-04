The Texas Rangers have come out swinging this season. While some were high on them coming into the season, they have impressed the rest of the league. They lead the American League West standings with their 37-20 record.

They've been extremely successful this season, thanks to their offense. Texas has the best team batting average in the entire league. Their entire squad tearing the cover off the ball has led to some high-scoring games for the Rangers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They took down the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, June 3, by a score of 16-6, making it their 15th game, scoring 10+ runs. Their 143-run differential leads the league as well.

Texas looks like a complete team. Not only are they wowing people with their bats, but they're also doing it with their gloves. The Rangers have a team ERA of 3.66, ranking them fourth in the league.

"This team is built different" one fan tweeted.

"They better learn to respect us" another fan tweeted.

Honest_North_Texas_Sports_Fan @Angry_UNT_Fan @Rangers Any game we score less than 10 runs is going to feel like a loss now @Rangers Any game we score less than 10 runs is going to feel like a loss now

Texas Rangers fans couldn't be happier with how their offense has come out and performed this season. They're starting to form some huge expectations from their team the rest of the way.

It's great to see the Rangers off to such a hot start. It's been a few seasons to forget for Rangers fans lately. They haven't been above .500 since the 2016 season.

Texas Rangers look like true contenders

Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are one of the hottest teams in MLB. They're getting stellar performances from a bunch of players already.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia is having a special season. He's hitting .257/.318/.500 with 14 home runs and nine doubles. Garcia has been elite in the outfield this season, leading the league in outfield assists. He's somebody that you do not want to run on.

Another player off to a great start is Marcus Semien. He was ice-cold to start the season last year but looks like a completely new player this time. He's hitting .294/.364/.481 with eight home runs and seven stolen bases and leads the league in runs scored with 49.

Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray have looked great on the pitching side of things. They've stepped up in the absence of Jacob deGrom. Both pitchers look to be enjoying their time with their new team.

Don't sleep on the Rangers. This team has more than enough talent to compete for a World Series this season.

Poll : 0 votes