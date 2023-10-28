Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has confirmed that Max Scherzer will get the start in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday. Currently, Scherzer is dealing with a cut on his thumb but will battle through it for his team.

Scherzer blames the cut for his poor performance in Game 7. After leaving the mound in the Championship Series, his thumb was bloody. However, it won't keep him out of the rotation.

Most were unsure if Scherzer would pitch at all during the postseason. He suffered a teres major muscle strain in his throwing arm on Sept. 12, which landed him on the injured list.

However, Scherzer returned ahead of schedule and joined his team in the Championship Series but allowed seven runs in 6 2/3 innings over two appearances.

"Mad Max will be vintage Mad Max," one fan posted.

"Alright! Let's go Max!" another fan posted.

Rangers have full faith in their manager, Bruce Bochy, and his decisions. They believe Max Scherzer will bounce back and perform better than he did against the Astros.

While some of the focus is on Game 3, Texas has to get through Game 2 first. After a comeback win for the ages on Friday, it would love for this game to be a bit less stressful.

A win on Saturday would put the Rangers and Max Scherzer in the driver's seat

ALCS Astros Rangers Baseball

The World Series opener could not have been more entertaining. There were runs early in the game, and it was the first extra-innings game we have seen in the postseason thus far.

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia stayed hot with Seager's game-tying two-run blast in the ninth inning and Garcia's walk-off in extras. They will need more of that magic in Game 2.

Merrill Kelly will get the start on Saturday for the Diamondbacks, while Texas will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery. Both pitchers have been stellar in the postseason. Kelly holds a 2-1 record with a 2.65 ERA. Montgomery holds a 3-0 record with a 2.16 ERA.

Runs may come at a premium in this one. Both starters are stingy, and both bullpens have been exceptional.

A win for Texas would put them up 2-0 in the series and relieve a lot of pressure from Max Scherzer. This would be the ideal situation for them, with the series moving to Arizona on Monday.