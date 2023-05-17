The Texas Rangers have been firing on all cylinders to start the season, and they are about to get their best player, Corey Seager , back. Seager has been out for the last month with a hamstring strain. This type of injury is notoriously difficult to recover from. It makes sense that the team took their time. They are hopeful he will be able to hit the ground running, figuratively and literally.

Seager has played in only 11 games thus far in 2023, but he was off to an incredible start. With a batting average of .359, he seemed poised for an excellent offensive season. Of course, the sample size was very small but that should be changing soon. He has plenty of time to earn himself an All-Star selection.

The Texas Rangers announced Corey Seager's triumphant return via Twitter.

The Texas Rangers are currently in the top spot of the American League West, surpassing the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. Very few predicited they would be in this position at roughly 25% of the way through the MLB season. Especially not without Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom at full health. Now that Seager is back, fans hope they can elevate their game even further.

Seager is back just in time for a big series against the Atlanta Braves. The Braves have the second best record in the National League and have recently been on a great run. The series will be a big test for the Texas Rangers and a chance to prove themselves. Doing so without one of their best players would make the tough task all the more difficult.

Next on the list for the Rangers would be the return of their big free-agent acqusiito, Jacob deGrom. Once he is back, they will hopefully be at full strength and see how well they truly stack up.

With Corey Seager's return to the lineup the Rangers and their fans are pumped for the next few moths.

Can Corey Seager lead the Texas Rangers to the American League West crown?

Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs

Winning the division with the Houston Astros as rivals will never be an easy task. Many would have written off every other AL West team before the season even started. However, the Rangers have already made most of those predicitons look foolish, and could continue to do so.

Barring a material change, the Rangers seems like the real deal in the AL West.

