Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom is heading to the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. He was taken out of Friday's game against New York Yankees after he motioned to the dugout in the fourth inning.

This wasn't the first time deGrom had to leave a game early. He had to remove himself from his start against Kansas City Royals, where he had no hits through the fourth inning.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Rangers have announced that they are placing Jacob deGrom on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation The Rangers have announced that they are placing Jacob deGrom on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation https://t.co/CvT93jAI61

Nothing else has been announced as deGrom will be further evaluated. He had already undergone an ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery when he was a member of the Mets. Fans are hoping it won't have to come to that again.

Texas Rangers have two days off next week, allowing them to move to a four-man rotation. The last thing the team wants to do is rush deGrom back. They will need him if they want to fight for a division title.

"And here we go. Again. I'm not throwing shade at deGrom, it just sucks. This guy has once-in-a-generation-type stuff and the baseball gods are taking it away from him, fans, everyone. Hate to see it" one fan tweted.

"Scheduled tweet" another fan tweeted.

Isaac @philly_isaac @TalkinBaseball_ Man why can’t he just stay healthy it’s not fair @TalkinBaseball_ Man why can’t he just stay healthy it’s not fair

Baseball is better when Jacob deGrom is healthy and mowing down guys out on the mound. It's unfortunate that he has been injured so much throughout his career so far.

Chalmers @DChalmersNelson @TalkinBaseball_ Hate to see this. Bad for baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Hate to see this. Bad for baseball

We'll watch out for any further updates from the Rangers on deGrom. Hopefully, his arm is just a bit fatigued and needs rest and nothing more. Missing him for a good chunk of the season could spell disaster for the team.

Jacob deGrom isn't the only injured player Texas are worrying about

Texas need Jacob deGrom healthy for most of the year if they want a crack at the American League West. They currently sit first in the division with a 15-11 record.

They've been playing well largely due to the performances of guys like Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien. Last season, Semien started the year abysmally at the plate. He's making up for it now with his .288 batting average, five home runs, and 23 RBIs.

They've navigated the loss of shortstop Corey Seager, who has been out since April 12th with a hamstring strain. He's recently started working out on the field with the team, which is welcome news for Texas.

