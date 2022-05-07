"Thank you Lord" - Carlos Correa injury not as severe as initial diagnosis, will return to active lineup sooner than expected

The Minnesota Twins received some good news. Carlos Correa's initial report of a fractured finger has been downgraded. It was initially believed that the superstar shortstop would be out of action for at least a few weeks, but this updated report moves the timetable up significantly.

After signing a $35 million per year contract with the Minnesota Twins, Carlos Correa has proven to be a team player and a quality leader, despite his level of play not being up to his usual standards quite yet.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic was the first to report this update on the superstar's injury via a tweet.

DanHayesMLB @DanHayesMLB Carlos Correa does not have a fractured finger. Bruised and sore. #MNTwins Carlos Correa does not have a fractured finger. Bruised and sore. #MNTwins

This update is a stroke of good fortune for the Minnesota Twins and their fans, who both hope to maintain first place in the American League Central.

Carlos Correa was very thankful for this news

No player wants to be away from their team for an extended amount of time, which is what the two-time All-Star would have faced with a fractured finger. While the pain will still be a hindrance, it is likely he can make his return to the field in a matter of weeks rather than months.

The former longtime Houston Astros star took to Twitter to state his gratitude around this news, seen below.

Carlos Correa @TeamCJCorrea 🏽 Thank you Lord Thank you Lord 🙏🏽

This update is the best possible news all parties involved could have hoped for, and could prove to be a positive in general. It is no secret that since signing with the Minnesota Twins, the World Series champion has not been the same player. While this time away from the game will be brief, it could prove to be a reset for the struggling shortstop.

Carlos Correa is currently hitting a .255 batting average and has only two home runs after the first month of MLB action, both of which are significantly below his career averages. He is still a very capable player, but has thus far not lived up to his high-priced contract.

Of course, his absence from the clubhouse as a leader will be more difficult to measure. I have no doubt he will return from this now mild finger injury firing on all cylinders and reminding the entire league just how good he truly is.

