Outfielder and pinch hitter Teoscar Hernandez was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Seattle Mariners as one of the first big trade-offs of the 2022-23 offseason. In return, the Blue Jays received leverage reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko. The deal was announced by both teams in the early hours of Wednesday.

After his move was finalized, Teoscar Hernandez penned down a wholesome message to the Blue Jays faithful. He thanked them and the organization for the love and support shown to him and for giving him the opportunity to grow as a player.

Teoscar Hernandez said:

“Thank you for making Toronto a home for me where I felt part of you and thank you for the great friendship that I was able to establish with you guys. Good luck in what is to come! YOU WILL ALWAYS HAVE A GREAT PART OF MY HEART.”

Teoscar Hernandez will be highly missed in Toronto

Hernandez's trade is getting mixed reactions from experts and fans alike. His move to Seattle guarantees extra protection for Rookie of the Year award winner Julio Rodriguez. But Hernandez's presence in Toronto was huge. He brought a different energy to the team and the Mariners would surely love to benefit from it.

The Blue Jays are currently on the lookout to find a replacement for the two-time Silver Slugger winner. Reports suggest that the Toronto franchise is interested in outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Teoscar Hernandez completed the 2022 season .267/.316/.491 with a .807 OPS and 25 HRs. It was a small step down from his 2021 All-Star season, but the right-hander still provides a power upgrade that the Mariners desperately need. Seattle had a solid season, reaching the playoffs, but will look to continue that form and will be aiming for a World Series.

“For me, it feels like it's a new chapter for myself,” Hernández told MLB. “And I think I'm going to enjoy it the best that I can. I'm going to give everything that I’ve got to the Seattle Mariners.”

Both the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners will be looking to compete deep into the playoffs next season.

