"Thank you Philly for rejuvenating our team" "First of many Ws in the Schneider era" - Toronto Blue Jays fans rejoice over series sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays were triumphant in their short interleague series against the Philadelphia Phillies. They have managed to sweep the two games against Philadelphia and have now positioned themselves in the final American League wildcard spot.

The Blue Jays have been going through a rough patch lately. Taking the Phillies series into account, they've won just three of their last 10 games. This run saw them plummet to fourth place in their division.

After yesterday's close win, the Toronto Blue Jays came to bat this time around. They won in dominant fashion as they peppered Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler for six runs. The game ended at 8-2.

It was the Blue Jays' first game without skipper Charlie Montoyo. The 56-year-old was hired by the organization in 2019 and was only recently sacked due to poor results.

By no stretch are the Toronto Blue Jays' record bad. However, being a part of the most competitive division in MLB and having the star power they have, more was expected from the team.

Bench coach John Schneider was given the role of interim club skipper. He will be replaced by Triple-A manager Casey Candaele in his previous post.

Toronto Blue Jays fans relieved by the team's turnaround

It has been a tough few weeks for the Toronto Blue Jays fans. They dropped a three-game series against the lowly Oakland Athletics before being swept by the red-hot Seattle Mariners.

The enthusiasm and relief of the fans, especially after swapping managers mid-season, was thoroughly understandable.

The Blue Jays now hold an identical record with the Boston Red Sox at 47-42. They are in the final spot of the American League wildcard.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top of this division that just keeps on giving.

Teoscar Hernandez had a stellar outing with a two-home-run and four-RBI game.

Ross Stripling also dominated on the mound. He pitched a seven-inning quality start with two hits and two runs that were unearned.

The Toronto Blue Jays will now carry the momentum to their next series at home. They will face the lowly Kansas City Royals for a four-game series before the All-Star break. Theoretically, this should give the Blue Jays easier victories to add on to their season totals in a very competitive division.

