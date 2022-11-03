The Houston Astros finally got their offense going. They ended their 16 inning scoreless drought in the World Series. They touched up Aaron Nola and the Phillies for five runs in the top of the fifth inning.

The Astros hadn't scored a run since the fifth inning of their 5-2 win over the Phillies in Game 2. They failed to score a run last night in Game 3. The Phillies won 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola was pulled from the game after loading the bases, leaving zero room for error for the Phillies bullpen. They turned to reliever Jose Alvarado, who plunked Yordan Alvarez on the first pitch to give the Astros their first run. Alex Bregman then hit a two-run double. Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to score another run, and Yuli Gurriel singled to score Bregman.

Astros fans were fired up on social media. Their faith in the team was immediately restored. The momentum has shifted in Houston's favor. If the Astros hold on to win, they guarantee that the series returns to Minute Maid Park for Game 6.

"Thanks for breaking the jinx" one fan said.

"Light 'em up!" cheered another.

Astros fans knew their offense was in a slump. It was only a matter of time before it started heating up. These offensive bursts were common for the Astros during the regular season. They finished fourth in the league with 214 home runs.

A lot of fans were impressed with the performance of Houston Astros starter Christian Javier. He didn't allow a run or hit through six innings of work. He came up big for the Astros in a must-win game.

The Houston Astros know how important Game Four is for them

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 4

The Houston Astros had to come out strong in Game 4. They needed to put some runs on the board to silence the crowd at Citizens Bank Park. It hasn't been an easy place to play for opposing teams. The Phillies haven't lost a game at home this postseason.

Christian Javier did an excellent job at keeping the Philadelphia crowd quiet. He was locked in from the first pitch.

This is what most baseball fans were expecting from the Houston Astros coming into the series. If the Astros play to their potential, they will capture their second World Series title in six years.

