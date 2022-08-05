"Thanks to the Dodgers for making my kids feel at home" - Popstar Shakira visits Dodger Stadium with her kids amid ongoing tax fraud case that could land her in prison for up to 8 years

"Hips Don't Lie" singer Shakira posted a photo on Twitter of her July visit to Dodger Stadium for the Washington Nationals versus Los Angeles Dodgers game. She also brought her sons, Milan Piqué Mebarak (9) and Sasha Piqué Mebarak (7), to the ballpark. The 45-year-old singer and her sons posed with Los Angeles Dodgers players Mookie Betts, Brusdar Graterol, and Yency Almonte.

The Grammy Award winner's tweet received 28K+ likes and was quote-tweeted 333 times.

Shakira looked effortlessly chic in skinny jeans and a floral top. She kept her hair down and completed her look with eyewear. Sasha and Milan were seen in Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys.

Shakira @shakira Thanks to the @Dodgers for making my kids feel at home Thanks to the @Dodgers for making my kids feel at home https://t.co/6MTLZC90qb

"Thanks to the @Dodgers for making my kids feel at home." - Shakira

The popstar's visit to the Los Angeles Dodgers' ballpark comes after she was charged with tax evasion by the Spanish government.

Reuters @Reuters A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than $23.5 million in a tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported reut.rs/3oENyYi A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than $23.5 million in a tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported reut.rs/3oENyYi

"A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than $23.5 million in a tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported." - Reuters

Per reports, she has failed to pay €14,500,000 in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014. She might be sentenced to prison for eight years and have to pay a heavy fine around $24 million.

Additionally, after 11 years together, the singer and her longtime love Gerard Piqué announced their split on June 4.

TVC @TVCconnect

Shakira is not having a great time as the Colombian singer, in addition to having to face a complicated divorce with Gerard Pique, is facing a complicated trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion.

#ESplashOnTVC SHAKIRA TO FACE EIGHT YEARS IN PRISONShakira is not having a great time as the Colombian singer, in addition to having to face a complicated divorce with Gerard Pique, is facing a complicated trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion. SHAKIRA TO FACE EIGHT YEARS IN PRISONShakira is not having a great time as the Colombian singer, in addition to having to face a complicated divorce with Gerard Pique, is facing a complicated trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion. #ESplashOnTVC https://t.co/USGguTdco2

"Shakira is not having a great time as the Colombian singer, in addition to having to face a complicated divorce with Gerard Pique, is facing a complicated trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion." - TVC

However, unbothered by the ongoing chaos in her life, Shakira chose to spend some quality time with her sons over an MLB game in Los Angeles Angels.

Twitteratis made sarcastic statements after seeing Shakira at MLB game amid tax evasion controversy

The "Queen of Latin Music"

Shakira's MLB game attendance while embroiled in a tax fraud scandal in Spain prompted sarcastic responses on the internet.

Be it a celebrity or a commoner, tax fradulence is an illegal act.

Shakira might go to jail for not paying taxes, which would damage her reputation that she has worked so hard to establish over the years.

zi @madonnaphsay Shakira @shakira Thanks to the @Dodgers for making my kids feel at home Thanks to the @Dodgers for making my kids feel at home https://t.co/6MTLZC90qb She scratching everything off her bucket list before she get locked up twitter.com/shakira/status… She scratching everything off her bucket list before she get locked up twitter.com/shakira/status… https://t.co/h7FYJ65RWI

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers have faced flak from a few MLB fans for welcoming Shakira to the ballpark in the middle of her tax fraud controversy.

Shakira went to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after vacationing in Mexico.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far