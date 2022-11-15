After seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs, one of the organization's main roster pillars of the last decade has finally been released.

They've released club stalwart Jason Heyward, one of the few remaining players on the team from the 2016 World Series squad. The Cubs released an official statement regarding the same.

"The #Cubs today granted OF Jason Heyward his unconditional release." - @ Chicago Cubs

Hayward recently changed positions in the outfield to accommodate the arrival of Seiya Suzuki on the right. The five-time Golden Glove and three-time Fielding Bible awardee played the majority of his games this season in center field.

However, he only played 48 games due to a left quad strain and spent most of the year on the injury list. In August, Cubs president Jed Hoyer stated that Heyward won't play for the team in 2023 and was just made official through an announcement yesterday.

"Thanks for the World Series❤️"

"Tough way for it to end but it had to happen."

The multi-time All-Star is still owed a $22 million dollar salary for 2023 and the Cubs will have to pay for all of it in case no other team picks up Heyward.

Jason Heyward's rain delay speech propels the Chicago Cubs to immortality

With the Chicago Cubs tied with the Cleveland Indians 6-6 in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, a rain delay beckoned. In those 17 minutes in the top of the 10th inning, Jason Heyward rallied his troops in the locker room and gave one of the most inspiring speeches in sports history.

Here are some excerpts from Heyward's spirited speech:

“We’re the best team in baseball, and we’re the best team in baseball for a reason.

“We play like the score is nothing-nothing. We’ve got to stay positive and fight for your brothers. Stick together and we’re going to win this game.”

The Cubs took the lead in the top of the extra inning that pushed the scoreline to 8-6. The Indians tried and come back half an inning later, but Chicago held on to claim the World Series title after being down 3-1 in the series. By doing so, they ended their 108-year championship drought.

For his leadership and fiery passion towards baseball that led them to end a century-old lull, Jason Heyward will always have a place in every Chicago Cubs fan's heart.

