"Absolutely pathetic. Offense should be embarrassed" "Not a great time for the bats to go silent" - New York Mets fans furious with team's horrible loss to Colorado Rockies

The New York Mets lost in surprisingly disastrous fashion to the Colorado Rockies. After winning the first three games of the series, most fans expected a sweep with the final game being a formality. With Max Scherzer starting the game, the Rockies were going to have a tough time scoring. Losing 1-0, the Mets failed to put any runs on the board.

It was a seventh-inning sacrificial fly that gave the Colorado Rockies their game-winning run. The New York Mets' offense failed to answer that run, and the team lost in a shutout. The Mets have been one of the most dominant teams in the MLB all season. A loss like this took their fans by surprise.

Running out of steam on offense before the final month of the season is not good. Especially with an upsoming series against the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers.

G.Mo. @TheKidFromBKLYN @Mets Not a great time for the bats to go silent with the Dodgers coming into town. Let’s go Cardinals. 🤦‍♂️ @Mets Not a great time for the bats to go silent with the Dodgers coming into town. Let’s go Cardinals. 🤦‍♂️

The Mets' offense has not reached the same heights that they did prior to the All-Star break. This loss to the Colorado Rockies could be a symptom of a larger issue.

Chris @KRNG_Chris @Mets This Mets offense is feeble. 3.5 runs per game since the All Star break is comical. 3 auto outs after Cahna. Joke @Mets This Mets offense is feeble. 3.5 runs per game since the All Star break is comical. 3 auto outs after Cahna. Joke https://t.co/XoJDo6RtzQ

Losses like these always cause overreactions. While one game is not nearly enough to go off of, there are still things to learn from a loss like this.

Jason Tígno @jabot97 @Mets DFA Escobar, Unacceptable performance today, now Mets will be swept by dodgers, season is over @Mets DFA Escobar, Unacceptable performance today, now Mets will be swept by dodgers, season is over

With a day off before the Dodgers come to town, the Mets need to refocus and prepare for the monumental series.

Luiii 🇩🇴 @BarrettsGoat @Mets I mean that’s just a horrible loss thank God we have tomorrow off so we can refresh before the dodgers series @Mets I mean that’s just a horrible loss thank God we have tomorrow off so we can refresh before the dodgers series

Max Scherzer was absolutely incredible in this game against the Colorado Rockies. Despite his individual performance, it will still go down in the record books as a loss.

ant @antruuj @Mets how embarrassing lmao and scherzer gets credited with a loss @Mets how embarrassing lmao and scherzer gets credited with a loss

The Atlanta Braves are only three games behind the Mets in the American League East. If losses like this persist, the Mets could wind up a wildcard team.

The Rockies may have a losing record and be last in their division, but they should be commended for playing with pride.

🍦 Will 🍦 @HARB0RS @Mets Looks mets fans, I get it...I mean you can't be playing the Reds every day. Sometimes you have to play tough opponents too. @Mets Looks mets fans, I get it...I mean you can't be playing the Reds every day. Sometimes you have to play tough opponents too.

Even if it was a higher scoring game that the Mets lost, fans would have understood. Failing to score any runs added to the heartbreak.

Ant. @QuietWunn @Mets Blanked by the Rockies??? Man that's a tough way to lose. This team gotta be better. No excuses. @Mets Blanked by the Rockies??? Man that's a tough way to lose. This team gotta be better. No excuses.

This is loss number 47 for the New York Mets, but it was a tough one to watch from an entertainment perspective.

#OhtaniToQueens🗽 @sweetpeaches45 @Mets I’ll venmo request you for the three hours I just wasted @Mets I’ll venmo request you for the three hours I just wasted 🚮

The New York Mets need to refocus, especially given their upcoming opponent.

New York Mets need to bounce back from shutout loss to Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies v New York Mets

If the Mets want to win the NL East, they will need to hold their own against the Dodgers. This feat is easier said than done.

If they can't, the Mets will lose control of the division they have reigned over all season long.

Edited by Gaelin Leif