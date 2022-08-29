"Absolutely pathetic. Offense should be embarrassed" "Not a great time for the bats to go silent" - New York Mets fans furious with team's horrible loss to Colorado Rockies

The New York Mets lost in surprisingly disastrous fashion to the Colorado Rockies. After winning the first three games of the series, most fans expected a sweep with the final game being a formality. With Max Scherzer starting the game, the Rockies were going to have a tough time scoring. Losing 1-0, the Mets failed to put any runs on the board.
It was a seventh-inning sacrificial fly that gave the Colorado Rockies their game-winning run. The New York Mets' offense failed to answer that run, and the team lost in a shutout. The Mets have been one of the most dominant teams in the MLB all season. A loss like this took their fans by surprise.
Running out of steam on offense before the final month of the season is not good. Especially with an upsoming series against the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Mets' offense has not reached the same heights that they did prior to the All-Star break. This loss to the Colorado Rockies could be a symptom of a larger issue.
Losses like these always cause overreactions. While one game is not nearly enough to go off of, there are still things to learn from a loss like this.
With a day off before the Dodgers come to town, the Mets need to refocus and prepare for the monumental series.
Max Scherzer was absolutely incredible in this game against the Colorado Rockies. Despite his individual performance, it will still go down in the record books as a loss.
The Atlanta Braves are only three games behind the Mets in the American League East. If losses like this persist, the Mets could wind up a wildcard team.
The Rockies may have a losing record and be last in their division, but they should be commended for playing with pride.
Even if it was a higher scoring game that the Mets lost, fans would have understood. Failing to score any runs added to the heartbreak.
This is loss number 47 for the New York Mets, but it was a tough one to watch from an entertainment perspective.
The New York Mets need to refocus, especially given their upcoming opponent.
New York Mets need to bounce back from shutout loss to Colorado Rockies
If the Mets want to win the NL East, they will need to hold their own against the Dodgers. This feat is easier said than done.
If they can't, the Mets will lose control of the division they have reigned over all season long.