“That’d be more of a question for my wife” - Blake Snell affirms location did not influence his Giants move during prolonged free agency saga

Blake Snell will play for the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to a two-year, $62 million deal. His prolonged free agency saga finally came to an end just before the regular season.

Some players find relocating difficult, especially when it involves family and kids. Many players take up offers based on the location. However, things are different for Snell.

When asked if the city of San Francisco factored in his decision, the 31-year-old said it was more of a question for his significant other.

"That’d be more of a question for my wife,” Blake Snell said.

Snell said it doesn't matter where he played, as he is more locked into the season and the entire pitching process.

“I didn’t really care where I played honestly. Once the season starts, you’re so locked into the everyday," Snell continued.

According to Snell, it was more about the clubhouse, the fan base, and the pitching staff.

Blake Snell expected to pitch for the Giants in the opening series against the Padres

Blake Snell has been healthy and is coming off one of his best seasons. Snell is expected to kick off this season against his former team, the San Diego Padres, in the season's opening series, according to ESPN. A bullpen session will soon be underway to get things started.

The Giants ace Logan Webb will start the opening game, while Snell is expected to go second. Following Snell will be Kyle Harrison as the third pitcher in the Giants rotation.

Signing Snell has added depth to the Giants rotation. Webb and Snell will take control as Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb are expected to return sometime during the mid-season.

With a little more than a week to go, Snell should be ready to pitch his first game for the Giants.

The talented pitcher held a 14-9 record with a 2.25 ERA, winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2023. The Giants hope to secure a spot in the playoffs for the upcoming season.

