The New York Mets believe they can re-sign two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. They think that deGrom would prefer to stay in New York if the Mets can match what other teams are willing to offer.

Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract following last season, hoping to land a better deal for himself. The team only has two pitchers under contract for the 2022 season. The Mets are going to need more than just Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco going into next term.

Fans are ecstatic that the team knows what they have to do to re-sign deGrom. He's one of the best starting pitchers on the market. Fans were certain he would wind up elsewhere next season.

Jacob deGrom has put an emphasis on winning and believes the Mets have what it takes to compete for a World Series. He's frequently told teammates that he enjoys playing for the Mets. Fans are ready to get this deal done.

"That would be great!!" one fan cheered.

"Get. It. Done." said another.

Billy Bachman @billy_bachman @genymets @nypost Jacob Degrom... If the Mets give him a fair deal he will stay. The Mets forced his hand when they gave Max that ridiculous contract. He deserves more than Max plus he proved he can pitch in NY. #lgm @genymets @nypost Jacob Degrom... If the Mets give him a fair deal he will stay. The Mets forced his hand when they gave Max that ridiculous contract. He deserves more than Max plus he proved he can pitch in NY. #lgm

New York Mets fans want the team to pay deGrom whatever he wants. They think he's proven himself to be the ace of the staff, especially when he's healthy. They believe that he deserves a bigger contract than teammate Max Scherzer.

Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract. He's earning $42.3 million annually. He currently makes more money annually than any other pitcher in the league.

When healthy, Jacob deGrom is one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball

In his nine years with the Mets, Jacob deGrom has compiled an 82-57 record. He has an impressive career ERA of 2.52 and 1607 strikeouts. He averages 261 strikeouts per season.

He hasn't pitched more than 100 innings in the last three seasons. He's no stranger to being placed on the IL. Since 2020, there have been 10 different injuries that have sidelined him.

His most recent injury was a stress reaction in his right shoulder. He didn't make his 2022 season debut until early August. And while he didn't pitch badly, he didn't have the numbers he hoped for. He had a 5-4 record last season with a 3.08 ERA.

He had to shake off the rust after missing almost a year completely. It's expected that he'll be back to his dominant self once again next season.

Expected to be healthy for 2023, whoever lands deGrom is going to get a certified ace.

