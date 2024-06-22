“That infuriates me watching Juan Soto complain to the umpire” - Braves broadcaster Darren O'Day takes a jibe on Yankees star after strike three call

Juan Soto and the New York Yankees were dominated by the Atlanta Braves on Friday in an 8-1 loss. However, one moment in the game, grabbed eyeballs as a Braves broadcaster took a jibe at Soto's argument on a strike call.

It happened in the bottom of the fourth inning, when veteran hurler Chris Sale was pitching to Soto. His 0-2 pitch was a slider that was just inside the plate, as per the strike zone.

However, the Yankees outfielder was unhappy with the call and argued with the home plate umpire. Amid that, former Atlanta Braves hurler Darren O'Day, who was in the booth, said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That infuriates me watching Juan Soto complain to the umpire," O'Day said on live broadcast.

Trending

"It's definitely, it's a perfectly executed slider down and away. Go back to the dugout, look at it on the iPad, and you struck out fair and square. It's the same strike zone for you."

Expand Tweet

Juan Soto a 'no-show' in Yanks surrender against the Braves

Coming off a series defeat to the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees dropped their third straight game as the visiting Braves dominated New York's offense to register an 8-1 win.

Starting pitching woes continued for the Yankees. The other day, Luis Gil was sent for the bushes, On Friday, Carlos Rodon allowed 11 hits and two walks for seven earned runs before he exited the ball game after pitching 3.2 innings.

In the other half, LHP Chris Sale threw five innings for only one run while striking out eight. The relieving unit of the Braves also did their job, though, as they allowed zero runs in the next four innings.

The combination of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge was a 'no-show,' as the duo went hitless in combined eight plate appearances.

For the Braves, Ozzie Albies (2 RBIs), Matt Olson (2 RBIs) and Austin Riley (1 RBI) contributed home runs. Three consecutive losses have dropped the Yankees to 51-27, while the surging Oilers (49-26) are only half a game behind the AL East division lead.