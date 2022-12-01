The New York Yankees have emerged as potential suitors for former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. It is not often that we see players go from the Red Sox to the Yankees, especially All-Stars. The rivalry between the two teams runs deep, and the line is not crossed often. The report stipulates that the Yankees will only pursue Bogaerts if Aaron Judge chooses not to re-sign.

Obviously, that is quite a big stipulation since reports currently indicate he is likely to re-sign. However, that does not change the fact that the Yankees have an interest in Bogaerts. For many Boston Red Sox, the thought of Xander Bogaerts playing for the New York Yankees is offensive.

Buster Olney reported on this potential interest, and it was shared to Twitter by the WEEI radio station.

The Red Sox have two of their top players in free agency at the same time, Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Losing one of them would be devastating for their passionate fan base; losing one of them to the Yankees would take that pain to a whole other level.

After finishing in last place in the American League East, the Red Sox have an uphill battle for any and all free agents. Many of the top players available put a huge emphasis on wanting to win and compete for championships. A team coming off a last-place finish is a tough sell. It could make the New York Yankees a tempting destination for Xander Bogaerts.

Not all Boston Red Sox fans are worried about this report. Xander Bogaerts has been a cornerstone of their team for years, and they cannot imagine him on the Yankees. The four-time All-Star has helped lead the team to two World Series titles, and could be a part of them returning to form.

If the report proves to be accurate, Bogaerts could have his pick of two of the oldest franchises in the MLB.

The Boston Red Sox rivalry with the New York Yankees is one of the oldest in sports, and Xander Bogaerts could wind up in the middle of it

A passionate rivalry is what makes the sport great, and it doesn't get more passionate than the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees rivalry. They have battled countless times throughout the decades, many times with a championship on the line.

Now they could find themselves battling off the field for the services of Xander Bogaerts.

