"That was a nuke bro!" - Matt Carpenter in awe of Aaron Judge after 'All Rise' blasts 48th HR of the season, remains on pace to break a 61-year-old record held by Roger Maris

Aaron Judge is on the verge of breaking one of the most illustrious and historic records in baseball after hitting home run No. 48 on Tuesday night. The New York Yankees outfielder hit a rocket to left field off Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning to break the deadlock and give his team a 1-0 lead. The Yankees went on to beat the New York Mets 4-2 on the night and sweep the two-game series.

The fact that Aaron Judge is chasing another Yankees legend, Roger Maris, makes this home run race that much more exciting. Players, analysts, and fans are glued to their screens every time Judge approaches the plate. Last night's 453-foot shot was summed up perfectly by his teammate Matt Carpenter in the dugout.

"That was a nuke bro!" - Matt Carpenter, via Talkin' Yanks

Aaron Judge now has 48 home runs after 124 games. After going through a bit of a mini-slump in August, Judge now has home runs in consecutive games against the Mets.

The magic number Judge is chasing is 61. That would tie him with two-time American League MVP Roger Maris who set the record in 1961. If he continues at this rate, he is projected to reach 63 on the season. Maris had 49 after 124 games during that season.

453 ft for Homer 48 ‍⚖️ Justice is served.453 ft for Homer 48‍⚖️ Justice is served. 453 ft for Homer 48 👨‍⚖️ https://t.co/QrhyxISLlo

"Justice is served. 453 ft for Homer 48" - New York Yankees

Roger Maris' story is a fascinating one. In 1961, he and fellow Yankees outfielder Mickey Mantle were both jostling to catch George Herman "Babe" Ruth's record of 60 home runs. Ruth set the record in 1927 and it stood for 34 years.

Maris and Mantle, known as the "M&M Boys," provided Yankees fans with one of the most epic seasons in Yankees history. Although Mantle was regarded as the fan favorite, Maris was the reigning MVP, hitting 39 home runs and 112 RBIs the previous season.

Mantle was hampered by injuries in 1961 and reached an impressive 54 home runs in 153 games. Maris, under heavy pressure from the press and fans, eventually broke the Babe's record. He hit home run 61 off Boston Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the final day of the season at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 63 home runs this season and break a 61-year-old record held by Roger Maris

Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning against the New York Mets.

In the National League, three players have achieved the feat of hitting over 61 home runs in a season. Aaron Judge, however, is on track to break the AL record that has remained intact for 61 years.

In order for Judge to break the record, he will need 14 more home runs in his final 38 games. He will need to average a home run every 2.92 games to tie Roger Maris. He will need to average a home run every 2.71 to etch his name in history.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Aaron Judge, who went 41 plate appearances without a homer, has now homered twice in the last two games.

HR pace: 63, eclipsing Roger Maris for the American League record. Aaron Judge, who went 41 plate appearances without a homer, has now homered twice in the last two games.HR pace: 63, eclipsing Roger Maris for the American League record.

"Aaron Judge, who went 41 plate appearances without a homer, has now homered twice in the last two games. HR pace: 63, eclipsing Roger Maris for the American League record." - Bob Nightengale

Judge is currently hitting .297/.394/.663 on the season with 48 home runs and 105 RBIs. He has an impressive 1.057 OPS and leads the Yankees in almost every offensive category.

In the home run race, Judge is in a league of his own. Kyle Schwarber is second in that category with 34 home runs, and three other MLB players are tied at 31.

The race for Maris' record is the most exciting story in baseball at the moment. Fans cannot look away, and every plate appearance has them on the edge of their seats. Aaron Judge is on the verge of baseball history.

