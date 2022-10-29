The Houston Astros have struck first in the World Series thanks to Kyle Tucker's second-inning solo home run off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola. Tucker took a 1-1 changeup that caught way too much of the plate deep into right field. He had Minute Maid Park going nuts.

It wasn't until an inning later that he hit an even bigger home run; this time with two men on base. This gave the Astros a huge 5-0 lead early in game one of the World Series. Kyle Tucker is taking the game into his own hands.

The early lead has Houston Astros fans going crazy on Twitter. This is exactly how they wanted to start off the World Series. They've put Philadelphia's backs up against the wall with an early lead.

Fans are excited that the team looks this good after the couple of days off they had between the series'. The team has been hot all postseason, and fans didn't want them to lose their momentum over the break.

"That's his biggest bat flip yet!" One fan said.

"King Tuck!" said another.

Houston fans are absolutely fired up with their team's start. They have full confidence with their ace Justin Verlander on the mound in game one. They think they have this game in the bag.

Given how good Houston's pitching has been this season, it doesn't look good for the Phillies. They may have dug themselves a hole that they cannot climb out of. Houston's pitching staff has been stingy this postseason, not giving up a whole lot of runs.

The Houston Astros want to give Dusty Baker his first World Series ring as a manager

Dusty Baker is the oldest manager to ever manage a World Series. At 73-years-old, he has never managed a team that has won a World Series. He won one as a player in 1981 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but never as a manager.

The Astros would love for the oldest manager to ever manage a World Series to win. Dusty Baker is one of the most well-respected people in the entire game of baseball. Not only would his players love to see him win it, but there are a lot of people around the league as well.

The Houston Astros started off game one perfectly, but they'll look to keep pressing. They know how good this Philadelphia team is.

