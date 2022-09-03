"That's how it's done" "Happy we won, but d**n, have to hit better" - Toronto Blue Jays fans relieved following team's shutout victory over Pittsburgh Pirates, maintain slim lead in AL Wild Card race

Fans watched eagerly as the Toronto Blue Jays traveled to Pittsburgh for the first game of a three-game weekend series against the Pirates. Tonight marked the sixteenth time the two teams have ever faced one another.
In the game, the Toronto Blue Jays took care of business, winning by a score of 4-0. The Blue Jays' record improved to 71-59. The team remains1.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for the final American League Wild Card spot.
"Successful home game FINAL: #BlueJays 4, Pirates 0" [email protected]
After a disappointing homestand where the team went 2-4 against the Angels and Cubs, this was a much-needed win.
Blue Jays starting pitcher Alex Manoah pitched excellently, going 7.1 innings and allowing zero earned runs with six strikeouts. The All-Star is now 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA.
The attendance at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was filled with a lot of Blue Jays fans. It almost felt like a home game for Toronto.
A shutout win for the Blue Jays as they look to bounce back from a disappointing week at home.
Some fans were thrilled about the win, but the team failed to deliver in several spots with runners in scoring position. This has to get better as the playoffs approach.
Overall, a much-needed win for the Toronto Blue Jays as they maintain a slim lead in the AL Wild Card standings. Following the series in Pittsburgh, the team will travel to Baltimore to face off against the Orioles in a critical series with playoff implications.
Taking care of business against the Pirates is critical to their playoff hopes.
09/02/2022: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Highlights
The Blue Jays scored the first two runs of the game as Santiago Espinal hit a two-run double in the fourth inning. This was his 24th double of the season.
"There we go!" - Sportsnet
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette provided extra insurance for the team, blasting his 18th home run of the season to make it a 4-0 lead.
"Kickin' incredibly dope HITS" [email protected]
This would be all that was needed for the Toronto Blue Jays as they held on to win by a score of 4-0. The team will look to take a series victory tomorrow night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM EDT.
