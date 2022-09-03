"That's how it's done" "Happy we won, but d**n, have to hit better" - Toronto Blue Jays fans relieved following team's shutout victory over Pittsburgh Pirates, maintain slim lead in AL Wild Card race

Fans watched eagerly as the Toronto Blue Jays traveled to Pittsburgh for the first game of a three-game weekend series against the Pirates. Tonight marked the sixteenth time the two teams have ever faced one another.

In the game, the Toronto Blue Jays took care of business, winning by a score of 4-0. The Blue Jays' record improved to 71-59. The team remains1.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for the final American League Wild Card spot.

"Successful home game FINAL: #BlueJays 4, Pirates 0" [email protected]

After a disappointing homestand where the team went 2-4 against the Angels and Cubs, this was a much-needed win.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Alex Manoah pitched excellently, going 7.1 innings and allowing zero earned runs with six strikeouts. The All-Star is now 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA.

James Hughes @James_H630 @BlueJays Can someone tell Schneider how to use pinch hitters and runners properly please? Also JBJ should be glued to the bench for the rest of the series. Manoah deserved to get the complete game there. Of all people Bo most likely saved the win. @BlueJays Can someone tell Schneider how to use pinch hitters and runners properly please? Also JBJ should be glued to the bench for the rest of the series. Manoah deserved to get the complete game there. Of all people Bo most likely saved the win.

The attendance at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was filled with a lot of Blue Jays fans. It almost felt like a home game for Toronto.

Jonathan Kay @jonkay There's a crazy number of @BlueJays fans at this @Pirates game... if you listen to the crowd noise, it almost sounds like toronto playing at home There's a crazy number of @BlueJays fans at this @Pirates game... if you listen to the crowd noise, it almost sounds like toronto playing at home

Kenneth Mihalik @HoldBackTheNite There appear to be many more Toronto fans in Pittsburgh tonight than #Pirates fans. There appear to be many more Toronto fans in Pittsburgh tonight than #Pirates fans.

A shutout win for the Blue Jays as they look to bounce back from a disappointing week at home.

Some fans were thrilled about the win, but the team failed to deliver in several spots with runners in scoring position. This has to get better as the playoffs approach.

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @BlueJays Happy we won, but damn, have to hit better with RISP. Jeez @BlueJays Happy we won, but damn, have to hit better with RISP. Jeez

Overall, a much-needed win for the Toronto Blue Jays as they maintain a slim lead in the AL Wild Card standings. Following the series in Pittsburgh, the team will travel to Baltimore to face off against the Orioles in a critical series with playoff implications.

Taking care of business against the Pirates is critical to their playoff hopes.

09/02/2022: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Highlights

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a home run during a Chicago Cubs v Toronto Blue Jays game.

The Blue Jays scored the first two runs of the game as Santiago Espinal hit a two-run double in the fourth inning. This was his 24th double of the season.

"There we go!" - Sportsnet

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette provided extra insurance for the team, blasting his 18th home run of the season to make it a 4-0 lead.

This would be all that was needed for the Toronto Blue Jays as they held on to win by a score of 4-0. The team will look to take a series victory tomorrow night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM EDT.

