"That’s not how you eat a Kit Kat" - New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton once got hilariously trolled for eating a Kit Kat bar in an odd way during an interview with Jimmy Fallon

MLB All-Star Giancarlo Stanton apparently doesn’t know how to eat a Kit Kat bar. The New York Yankees outfielder appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2018 and was seen eating a Kit Kat bar in a weird manner.

Stanton was called out on social media by MLB fans, saying:

"That’s not how you eat a Kit Kat"

MLB player Dee Strange-Gordon also posted a picture of Stanton eating a Kit Kat and requested he start respecting the rules.

"@Giancarlo818 you need to start respecting the rules sir." - Dee Strange-Gordon

Twitter was certainly not happy with the incident and called it “Candy Chaos.”

"@FlashGJr @Giancarlo818 Candy Chaos ;)" - Laura Santry

Another user explained a Kit Kat is to be eaten in a subtle manner.

"@FlashGJr @Giancarlo818 sweetie that's not how you eat a Kit Kat my love. Piece by piece." - Marisol Quinones

"@FlashGJr @Giancarlo818sweetie that's not how you eat a Kit Kat my love. Piece by piece." - Marisol Quinones

Kit Kat also didn’t approve Stanton’s method.

"@DanOLeary25 We do not condone the actions of Mr. Stanton nor wish to make any further comments. Thank you." - KIT KAT Canada

"@DanOLeary25 We do not condone the actions of Mr. Stanton nor wish to make any further comments. Thank you." - KIT KAT Canada

The manufacturer of the candy bars allegedly provided Stanton some sweets to practice on, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

"The folks @KITKAT saw Giancarlo Stanton eating his like this, so they sent him this note & 432 Kit Kats to practice" - Darren Rovell

"The folks @KITKAT saw Giancarlo Stanton eating his like this, so they sent him this note & 432 Kit Kats to practice" - Darren Rovell

Giancarlo Stanton’s MLB career

Giancarlo Stanton, who made his MLB debut in 2010, is currently a hitter and outfielder for the Yankees. Stanton has twice been the National League's top home run hitter. In 2017, he hit 59 home runs, which broke a record that had stood for 16 years.

As the league's leader in home runs (59), runs batted in (132), and slugging percentage (.631) in 2017, Stanton was named the Most Valuable Player of the National League.

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

Stanton, a five-time MLB All-Star, has earned the NL Hank Aaron Award and the outfield Silver Slugger Award on two separate occasions after leading the league in home runs. Stanton was traded to the New York Yankees following the 2017 season. He previously played for the Miami Marlins.

Stanton is not married and is currently single. In an interview with the New York Post, he said that he likes to be single as it helps him focus on his career and give his best to the baseball game.

