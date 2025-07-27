"That's f**** two" - Manny Machado goes on NSFW rant as benches explode after Padres star takes second hit-by-pitch

Benches cleared for a second consecutive night in St. Louis as things got heated during Saturday's clash between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres.Padres star Manny Machado was in the thick of action as he was hit twice in the game. The first hit by pitch came in the fifth inning after Cardinals' Willson Contreras was hit in the previous inning.Machado had a subdued reaction as he took a fastball from Matthew Liberatore in the fifth with neither team reacting. However, when the Padres infielder was hit by Andre Granillo for a second time in the ninth inning, Machado vented his frustration with an NSFW rant at the home plate umpire.That's two, that's fu***** two,&quot; Machado shouted at the umpire before walking to first base.The second hit by pitch saw both benches clearing as things got heated between the players. After some pushing and shoving, Cardinals coach Jon Jay was ejected from the game.Cardinals-Padres exchange blows in an intense contestWhile Manny Machado said he anticipated the first hit because of Nick Pivetta's hit by pitch on Willson Contreras in Friday's game, his teammate Jake Cronenworth was hit first by Liberatore in the second inning.Contreras was hit by a pitch in the fourth before Machado was plunked twice by the Cardinals. However, things didn't end there as the Padres seemingly retaliated with closer Robert Suarez hitting Contreras for a second time in the game in the bottom of the ninth.Suarez registered his 30th save to close out a 3-1 win for the Padres, ending a four-game losing streak.