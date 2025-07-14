“That’s going to be a pinch-me moment” - Paul Skenes stoked to meet MLB icon Clayton Kershaw at All-Star game

Paul Skenes will start a second consecutive All-Star game after earning his second All-Star call-up this year. While the Pittsburgh Pirates will start for the National League team on Tuesday at Truist Park, he is excited to share the roster with veteran ace Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, earned his 11th All-Star nod this year. Skenes, hailing from Southern California, grew up watching the Los Angeles Dodgers ace deal from the mound over the last decade and a half.
Skenes, who is the first pitcher since Chris Sale and Max Scherzer to start in consecutive Midsummer Classics, is excited to share the locker room with the three-time Cy Young winner.
“He’s one of the guys that I grew up watching. I’m hoping that Kershaw isn’t tired of me by the time the All-Star Game is done,” Skenes said. “I’m going to go over there and pick his brain as much as I can just because of everything he’s accomplished in this game. That’s going to be a pinch-me moment. Just a cool opportunity to share a clubhouse with him for a day.”
While Clayton Kershaw has had a storied MLB career, winning multiple World Series titles and personal accolades with the Dodgers, Skenes is carving his own legacy, establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in the game.
Paul Skenes reflects on difficult All-Star start last year
Apart from learning from the Dodgers icon, Paul Skenes also wants to improve from last year's showing when he became only the fifth rookie in MLB history to start an All-Star game.
“Last year was kind of tough at the All-Star Game because it was so new. I’m trying to get my feet under me and also getting thrown into the fire,” Skenes said on MLB Network Radio.
“I had an unbelievable opportunity to meet everybody who was on the All-Star team, guys that I grew up watching. It was a little bit of a pinch-me moment when I get to face some of these guys.”
Paul Skenes received the news of his second All-Star start from the NL manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he will be up against AL starter Tarik Skubal in Atlanta on Tuesday.