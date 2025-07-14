“That’s going to be a pinch-me moment” - Paul Skenes stoked to meet MLB icon Clayton Kershaw at All-Star game

Paul Skenes will start a second consecutive All-Star game after earning his second All-Star call-up this year. While the Pittsburgh Pirates will start for the National League team on Tuesday at Truist Park, he is excited to share the roster with veteran ace Clayton Kershaw.

Ad

Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, earned his 11th All-Star nod this year. Skenes, hailing from Southern California, grew up watching the Los Angeles Dodgers ace deal from the mound over the last decade and a half.

Skenes, who is the first pitcher since Chris Sale and Max Scherzer to start in consecutive Midsummer Classics, is excited to share the locker room with the three-time Cy Young winner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s one of the guys that I grew up watching. I’m hoping that Kershaw isn’t tired of me by the time the All-Star Game is done,” Skenes said. “I’m going to go over there and pick his brain as much as I can just because of everything he’s accomplished in this game. That’s going to be a pinch-me moment. Just a cool opportunity to share a clubhouse with him for a day.”

Ad

Trending

While Clayton Kershaw has had a storied MLB career, winning multiple World Series titles and personal accolades with the Dodgers, Skenes is carving his own legacy, establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in the game.

Paul Skenes reflects on difficult All-Star start last year

Apart from learning from the Dodgers icon, Paul Skenes also wants to improve from last year's showing when he became only the fifth rookie in MLB history to start an All-Star game.

Ad

“Last year was kind of tough at the All-Star Game because it was so new. I’m trying to get my feet under me and also getting thrown into the fire,” Skenes said on MLB Network Radio.

“I had an unbelievable opportunity to meet everybody who was on the All-Star team, guys that I grew up watching. It was a little bit of a pinch-me moment when I get to face some of these guys.”

Paul Skenes received the news of his second All-Star start from the NL manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he will be up against AL starter Tarik Skubal in Atlanta on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More