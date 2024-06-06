"That’s what I’ve always done all my life" - Ron Washington reflects on his decision to join LA Angels before the season 

Ron Washington is focused on getting the Los Angeles Angels into the playoffs and winning a World Series. However, this is no easy task, especially when the club’s key players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon are sidelined early due to injuries.

To add to the challenge, the Angels are in the same division as the last two season’s World Series Champions, the Houston Astros (2022) and Texas Rangers (2023). Despite these obstacles, Washington is determined to succeed.

In a recent interview with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Washington shared his vision and approach for the team:

"When this opportunity presents itself, there’s a lot of talent here, a lot to be exited about. For this ball club, talent just have to be guided,” Washington told Rosenthal.

“I never thought about trying to walk into a situation that was already there. I’m okay about trying to build something, cause that’s what I’ve always done all my life.”

With a long managerial career that began with the Texas Rangers in 2007, Ron Washington is no stranger to success. During his eight-year tenure, he led the Rangers to 664 wins and two AL pennants (2010 and 2011) and became the franchise’s winningest manager.

His track record also includes managing the AL All-Star team twice (2011 and 2012). Although he fell short of winning AL Manager of the Year, the Rangers’ success story can never be mentioned without his contribution.

After leaving Texas, Washington joined the Atlanta Braves as third-base coach. In 2021, he won the World Series with the Braves. Recently, the Angels enlisted Washington's help to end their decade-long postseason drought.

As a traditionalist, Ron Washington isn't afraid to publicly criticize his players, as his main focus is on results. However, despite having a strong start to the season, the Angels are now struggling badly. They currently sit at the bottom of the AL West with a 24-38 record.

Ron Washington wants to make a “difference” with LA Angels

In the same interview, Ken Rosenthal asked Ron Washington if he was hesitant about returning as manager. Washington replied that, despite having a few doubts, he took on the task because he wanted to make a difference:

“You have that doubt. But that doubt is not strong enough to affect the fact that all you wanna do is make a difference,” Washington said.

“The thought creeps in your mind, but that’s not a part of my being. That’s negative thinking I’m not negative… There’s a lot of talent in there. But you gotta have the structure and create the culture of identity, of who you’re gonna be.”

The Angels swept the San Deigo Padres in their last home series in Anaheim and will face their rivals, the Houston Astros next in a three-game series at Angel Stadium starting on Friday.

