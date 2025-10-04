  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  'That's my jersey number' - Alex Rodriguez hilariously realises how young baseball fans missed his entire career

'That's my jersey number' - Alex Rodriguez hilariously realises how young baseball fans missed his entire career

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:39 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez hilariously realises how young baseball fans missed his entire career - Source: Imagn

Today's 10 and 12-year-olds didn't see Alex Rodriguez dominate in the majors, especially in the 2000s. The former New York Yankees star played from 1994 to 2016 and was a 14-time All-Star on top of being a World Series champion and three-time MVP.

On Friday, A-Rod shared a warm clip where he comes across a fan who was born in 2013 and missed the majority of Rodriguez's career. In the clip, the young fan, probably a 12-year-old, asks the Yankees legend about his best moment of his career. It was an easy question for A-Rod as he picked winning the 2009 World Series with the Yankees.

“That is such an easy question," A-Rod said. "I think I’m going to give you a hard one. In 2009, you probably weren’t even born yet. You were, because you were born in 2012, right? That’s my number -- I should have known that. But here’s the key: in 2009, you won the World Championship. You beat the Philadelphia Phillies. That was by far the best moment.”
It comes as no surprise that A-Rod picked winning the World Series as his best moment. En route to helping the Yankees win their 27th World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, A-Rod did extremely well as he won the 2009 postseason MVP after hitting .365 with six home runs and 18 RBIs.

Alex Rodriguez attends Kroger Wellness Festival in Cincinnati

Over the last few years, Alex Rodriguez has shifted focus to wellness and fitness and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro also played a major part in bringing that transformation.

The former Yankees infielder was invited to the 2025 Kroger Wellness Festival. The two-day event was held on September 26-27, 2025, in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. The above-mentioned interaction with a 12-year-old also happened there. The festival took place on Fifth Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rodriguez, who is now a Co-Chairman of the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx, spoke about resilience and staying in the game at the event, per WLWT5.

Several other big names were also part of the festival, celebrating wellness and fitness. This includes New York Times bestselling author, actor and philanthropist Rob Lowe. He discussed nutrition, purpose and cancer advocacy.

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, Actor, comedian, and television host Joel McHale, Eleven-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix, MMA star Dustin Poirier, The Cincy Hat Foundation co-founder Ted Karras and leaders of the Joe Burrow Foundation also spoke at the event.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
