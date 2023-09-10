Right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman is set to finally make his New York Yankees debut. The 32-year-old was called up by the organization to contribute some innings before the end of the season.

Bowman was intially signed by the Yanks back in 2020 but injury setbackacks have limited his appearances on the mound. He missed a bulk of the 2021 season due to surgery, and the whole of the 2022 season. This year, Bowman managed 46 games in the minors and impressed with a 1.38 WHIP and 55 strikeouts.

Bowman's last MLB game took place nearly four years ago on September 28 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees' season is coming to a conclusion with club likely to miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The organization has called up several young prospects and fringe players to provide them with some experience in the big leagues.

The news of Matt Bowman promotion was received with mix reviews from the fanbase. Yankees fans took to social media to offer their views on their newest pitcher:

Drafted by the New York Mets in 2012, Bowman has also had stints in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds.

Over his career, he has pitched in 183 games as a reliever. He has a career 3.66 ERA and a 7-13 record over four seasons.

The New York Yankees pitching staff has struggled with injuries this season

Matt Bowman pitches during the game against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park

New York has had a long list of injury concerns in 2023. Several of the team's top pitchers missed portions of the year on the IL.

New York started the year without three of their starting pitchers. Carlos Rodon managed just 46.1 innings after a highly publicized move from the San Francisco Giants. Dominican righty Luis Severino started just 18 games. Frankie Montas, who was signed last year from teh Oakland Athletics, missed the entire season due to a shoulder injury.

Matt Bowman has been called on to eat up some big innings before the end of the year. New York (70-72) still have 20 games remaining. With the pressure off the players, Bowman will finallly have a chance to show what he can do in a Yankees jersey