"That's pain" "Wasn't his fault" - Fans show compassion for St. Louis Cardinals veteran who came within one out of a no-hitter

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a season for the ages. Paul Goldschmidt has been on and off some historic hitting streaks, Albert Pujols has come back for one more season, and the team is now in first place in their division. If the Cardinals win the National League Central, it will be the first time they have done so since 2019.

The St. Louis Cardinals now find themselves 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in their division. It is perhaps the most closely followed race in Major League Baseball. Last night, a veteran pitcher who has pitched just about everywhere stole the show and almost made history.

Miles Mikolaus comes within one out of a no-hitter, St. Louis Cardinals fans commend the effort

The Cardinals have some of the best hitting in the National League, but they are always happy to get some solid pitching in case those bats run dry.

Mikolas was drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres. He began his career as a bullpen pitcher with the Padres in 2012 appearing in 25 games.

Mikolas signed a contract with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's NPB Pro league in late 2017 and spent three years with the club. Mikolas' stats were good enough in Japan to get American clubs interested in him again.

Mikolas originally signed a two-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 before extending it over another four years in 2019. Mikolas has since moved to a starter role with the Cardinals.

Last night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Miles Mikolas was making his 13th start of the season. Mikolas was rolling for the Cardinals. By the top of the ninth inning, the St. Louis Cardinals were ahead 9-1 and Mikolas had allowed no hits and only one run, an RBI groundout.

Down to his final out against the Pirates, pinch hitter Cal Mitchell took Mikolas deep to left field, over the head of the center fielder. The hit broke Mikolas' hopes of becoming the first Cardinal ever to pitch a no-hitter at Busch Stadium and the first pitcher to pitch a no-no in St. Louis since 1983.

Mikolas is having a strong season anyway. He has an ERA of 2.62 and already has a complete game. He will continue to be a strong and experienced part of the Cardinals.

Fans were keen to commend the pitcher for his 129-pitch outing that allowed only one Pittsburgh batter to get a hit.

