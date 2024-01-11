"That's the only part he has to learn as he goes" - Pedro Martinez pinpoints key skill Shohei Ohtani must acquire in ESPN documentary

Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who is known for his fearless approach to baseball, has enthralled fans and analysts alike with his adeptness on the mound. However, former baseball legend Pedro Martinez points out in an ESPN documentary that there’s one crucial skill that Ohtani must develop — understanding the psychology of the opposing players.

Shohei Ohtani’s pitching movement is, indeed, a god-gifted talent that has left fans in awe for some time now. His fearlessness on the field is undeniable. However, Martinez, a Hall of Famer and one of the most dominant pitchers in the game's history, accentuated that pitching movement is a skill that can be mastered with dedicated practice.

Martinez highlights the importance of understanding the mental game of one’s opponents. In the MLB, the game is not only about the physical skill of throwing a perfect pitch, it’s also about the mental skill preceding the moves and strategies of the opponent.

Shohei Ohtani - Learning as you go

Shohei Ohtani

Marinez’s statement that Ohtani must learn the psychological aspect of the game “as he goes” suggests that the psychological skill cannot be acquired overnight. The ability to crack whether a batter is expecting a fastball or preparing for an off-speed pitch can be the difference between a strikeout or a home run. It is a skill that evolves with experience and continuous observation and analysis.

As Ohtani continues his journey in Major League Baseball, he must understand the fact that the psychological aspect of the game is not a static concept. Strategies and opponents will keep changing; therefore, he must adapt to these formidable changes and evolve. These insights from Martinez serve as a guiding light for Ohtani as he aims to master the complexities between a pitcher and a batter.

Shohei Ohtani’s journey in baseball is remarkable, with a god-like talent both as a pitcher and batter. However, understanding the intentions and strategies of the opponent’s game is a skill that he must hone with time and focus. As Ohtani continues to make an impact on the baseball world, his pursuit to understand the psychology of the game will only make him more successful.

