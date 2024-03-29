"That's how you start a season with a bang" - MLB fans taken aback after Diamondbacks punish Rockies to set Opening Day record with a 14-run inning

The Arizona Diamondbacks have just created history as they scored 14 runs in the bottom of the third inning against the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batted twice in the third inning, driving in four runs in the process. Before this, Gurriel Jr. had homered in the first inning of the game.

Christian Walker drove in two runs in the top of the third inning, while Gabriel Moreno drove in three runs, Eugenio Suarez drove in two, and Blaze Alexander, Alek Thomas, and Geraldo Perdomo drove in a run each in the most staggering innings ever played on Opening Day in MLB history.

Fans took to X to voice their excitement as the news of the D-Backs scoring 14 runs in an inning broke out.

"Wow, the Diamondbacks making history with that Opening Day record! That's how you start a season with a bang."

After the illustrious third inning, the scoreline read 16-1 in favor of the D-Backs as the Rockies looked done and dusted. Colorado is short on miracle players, and this opening-day tie is leaning towards a winning start for the D-Backs in the desert.

Diamondbacks will be without their star closer for up to six weeks since the start of the season

Arizona Diamondbacks star closer Paul Sewald was diagnosed with an oblique strain on Monday that will see him out of the roster for up to six weeks from Opening day of the 2024 season. He will spend his time on the injury list until he is deemed fit by the physicians to join the bullpen again.

Last season, Paul Sewald made his move from the Seattle Mariners to the Arizona Diamondbacks on the trade deadline, which gave the D-Backs the necessary depth to make a successful appearance at the World Series almost two decades after they last did it in 2001.

While their offseason signing Eduardo Rodriguez is also set to miss some games due to a late issue, the D-Backs could turn to Kevin Ginkel for the closer role until Sewald comes back to the roster.

Ginkel is a hard-throwing pitcher who will look to cause maximum damage to his opponents in the absence of some big names from the Arizona bullpen.

